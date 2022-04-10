Gossip: Kim Kardashian Supposedly ‘Plotting Revenge’ On Kourtney For Stealing The Spotlight?

Does Kim Kardashian resent Kourtney Kardashian? A rumor suggests Kim doesn’t like her older sister stealing the spotlight. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kourtney Seizes Thunder

Both Kardashians have reason to be happy. Kim is flourishing with Pete Davidson, and reportedly plans to make their official debut as a couple at the Met Gala. Not to be outdone, Kourtney attended the Academy Awards by Travis Justin Bieber’s ‘Big Suit’ Grammy Ensemble May Have Turned Heads, But It Wasn’t That Original Barker’s side. Sources tell Heat that Kim is upset.

In Kim’s eyes, Kourtney has stolen her moment. No one’s going to care about her and Davidson’s Met Gala debut after seeing all the PDA on the Oscars red carpet. Kim is desperate for a big moment, and she thinks Kourtney just took that away from her. The Kardashian sisters are fiercely competitive, and this is just the latest of many fights between them.

For her part, Kourtney thinks Kim is just lashing out for attention. She wants to have a proper argument with Kim and just let out all the bad energy. In Kourtney’s eyes, Kim is just jealous because she didn’t get an invitation to the Oscars.

Preposterous And Dated

After what Will Smith did at the ceremony, no one was talking about any Kardashian. The Men in Black star monopolized the conversation after he stood up and attacked Chris Rock just moments before winning the award for Best Actor, his first-ever Oscar win. The moment is now ingrained in pop culture, while Kourtney’s presence could easily have gone unnoticed.

And while she may not have scored an Oscar invite, Kim did land a pretty prestigious invitation: She was a sight to be seen at the Vanity Fair afterparty. The Met Gala is also very much her domain, with one of her outfits once aiding an international grave-robbing scandal. Once the ceremony rolls around on May 2, you can expect Kim and perhaps Davidson to show up big time.

Gossip Cop completely sees through the claims of sisterly drama. The Kardashian sisters are notoriously tight. Kim featured Kourtney on her Instagram story the night of the ceremony, gushing about her outfit. The sisters are in business together, and their business is red carpets. There’s no conflict to be found here; just love and support.

Not The Best Source

Heat has a rough track record when it comes to the Kardashians. Last year, it claimed Kourtney was rushing to the altar with Barker. The two just tied the knot in Las Vegas, long after this outlet promised they would. It also promoted Kim’s divorce party, but that never really happened. Her divorce from Kanye West has proved tumultuous.

Another Kardashian story will show you its true colors. It once bashed Khloe Kardashian’s appearance and claimed she was planning to get more plastic surgery to cope with her “panic.” This was a horrible angle, and it was quickly dropped. Clearly, Heat just can’t keep up.

More News From Suggest

Justin Bieber’s ‘Big Suit’ Grammy Ensemble May Have Turned Heads, But It Wasn’t That Original

Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth ‘A F*cking Disaster’

Trevor Noah Blasted Over Silent Support Of Will Smith After Takedown Of Kanye West