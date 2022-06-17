Anonymous Source Says Kim Kardashian’s Apparently In ‘Divorce Hell’ After Kanye West’s Latest Move

Is Kim Kardashian trapped in the divorce from hell? One report says the ongoing issues between Kanye West and his legal counsel are driving Kardashian up the wall. Here’s what we know.

‘Kim’s Divorce Nightmare’

According to Life & Style, West’s latest dismissal of his fourth lawyer is making life horrible for Kardashian. West’s latest attorney Samantha Spector filed to be relieved of her duties last month, which is apparently a nightmare for Kardashian. She’s unable to move on financially until her divorce is settled.

RELATED: Anonymous Snitch Says Tori Spelling Apparently Worrying Friends, Isolating Herself Amid Divorce Rumors

“Kanye is very particular,” a source says, “and if he feels one thing is off with one of his lawyers, or they don’t meet one of his impossible demands, he’s not happy. The dynamic immediately changes, and they usually quit or get fired.” West supposedly continuously changes his demands and desires.

Tensions seemed to be cooling in March when West claimed he was asking lawyers to “expedite the dissolution of my marriage,” but now he’s left with an out-of-state attorney who specializes in corporate contracts. An insider concludes, “Kim believes the latest lawyer exit is just another way of Kanye trying to delay things… it’s as if he doesn’t want her to be happy. Kim’s trapped in divorce hell.”

What Is Kim Kardashian Doing?

Have you seen Kim Kardashian recently? It seems like every other day there’s a new headline about her falling in love with Pete Davidson. Just this week, a source told People, a far more reputable source than the tabloid in question, “Kim is head over heels. She can’t get enough of Pete. He treats her so well.” They added, “She is the happiest.”

Is that how you would describe someone trapped in marriage hell? While West’s constant dismissal of lawyers is certainly a headache, that’s far worse for West than for Kardashian. If anything, it could help her case as they push and pull for what they want. Hollywood divorces can often drag on for years, but it seems like Kardashian isn’t letting it bother all that much.

There’s Other Kardashian Gossip

About a year ago this tabloid announced Kardashian was ready to marry Van Jones. That was a wild story considering the two weren’t even dating. A few months later, Life & Style claimed West and Kardashian were calling the whole thing off. They did not do that either.

Most recently, this tabloid tried to use Davidson to stoke drama between Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The “Meddling Momager” seems to be on the same page as her daughter, so that was false as well. With a track record this lousy, it’s impossible to believe a word this tabloid has to say.

More Stories From Suggest