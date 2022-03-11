Kim Kardashian Reportedly Demanding Full Custody Of Her Kids, Giving Kanye West Supervised Visits Only, Latest Divorce Gossip Says

Is Kim Kardashian demanding full custody of her and Kanye West‘s children? One tabloid claims the reality star wants to reduce West’s parental rights to supervised visits only. Here’s the latest gossip about Kardashian and West’s divorce.

Kim Kardashian Fighting For Sole Custody?

This week, Life & Style reports Kim Kardashian is tired of trying to compromise with Kanye West, and she’s ready to go after his parental rights. “Kim is now going to fight for sole custody,” an insider dishes. “She doesn’t trust Kanye anymore. Kim alleges that he’s unable to provide a stable environment for the children.” And sources say the last straw for Kardashian was when West began trying to use his children in his crusade against Pete Davidson.

“Kanye ranted to them about Pete being a loser and basically told the children that Mommy should be with Daddy, to make Kim look bad for leaving him, which Saint repeated to Kim,” the tipster confides. “She hasn’t even fully opened up to them about her boyfriend yet, and he shouldn’t be using the children as pawns and twisting their minds.”

So, Kardashian has decided to draw the line. “Enough is enough,” the snitch attests. “Along with the fighting for full custody, Kim is saying she’ll request supervised visitation rights for Kanye… and he’ll only get supervised visitation rights once he starts acting like a responsible adult. It’s always such a circus — utter chaos — with him.”

Kim Kardashian ‘Pushed To Her Limits’?

Coming away from this story, our first question is: Who is this tabloid talking to? The magazine claims to know extremely intimate details about the Kardashian-West family. So, the family would have to have immense trust in this individual. Of course, that’s assuming that this “insider” is being honest. The far more likely scenario is that the tabloid is exploiting the painful drama of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce to sell magazines, and it never had any real insight into their family.

This is seemingly confirmed when we take a look at more credible reports on the couple. Last year, the couple were reportedly in agreement about filing for joint custody of their children. Of course, the public has watched their relationship grow increasingly contentious in recent months, so the matter of custody has become a bit of a question mark.

But TMZ, a far more trustworthy source than Life & Style, recently reported that, despite all of the drama, Kardashian and West are leaning towards an informal custody arrangement. What that means is that Kardashian would serve as the primary caretaker of their children while West will maintain the right to see his children just about whenever he wants.

Of course, until Kardashian or West come forward and clear up the rumors, we have no idea what arrangement they’ll officially settle on. But what we do know is that their divorce has yet to be finalized. The couple still hasn’t hashed out the matter of custody in court. So, unless it’s coming from Kardashian and West themselves, any reports claiming to know their plans should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Tabloid On Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

This story seems even less likely considering Life & Style‘s past reporting on the couple. Last year, the outlet reported West was trying to retrieve $50 million in gifts from Kardashian. Then the magazine claimed Kardashian was calling of the divorce and reconciling with West. And more recently, the publication alleged Beyonce and Jay-Z were dodging West’s desperate attempts to see them. Life & Style isn’t reliable wherever Kardashian and West are concerned.

