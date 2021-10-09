Kim Kardashian Fighting With Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker?

Has Travis Barker created a rift between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian? From sisterly competition and secret “hookups” with the famous drummer to major differences in work ethic, tensions are growing between Kourtney and Kim. Here’s the latest gossip.

‘Catty’ Kourtney Kardashian Getting Even With Kim?

Not too long ago, the Globe reported Kourtney Kardashian was basking in the glow of her steamy romance with Travis Barker. The pair’s hot and heavy relationship pushed Kourtney even further into the public eye, and for the first time ever, people were more interested in her than her sister, Kim. “Kourtney’s getting compliments left and right for how sexy and confident she looks right now,” an insider dished. “It’s the first time in her life she’s thought of herself as being on par with Kim in that area.”

The source went on, “Kim used to love taunting Khloé and Kourtney that she was the family’s ultimate sex symbol and they were the homely sisters. There’s always been a lot of competition between the girls to look as hot as possible.” But now that Kourtney is dating Barker, all eyes are on her. “Travis is telling Kourt she’s ten times hotter than Kim and to embrace it and she is,” the tipster mused. We took a closer look at Kourtney’s victory lap as the new Kardashian sex symbol here.

Kim Had Secret Travis Barker Hookup?

Then, In Touch reported Kourtney wanted nothing to do with Kim after word got around that the younger Kardashian had a fling with Barker back in 2008. Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, recently accused the drummer of having an affair with Kim while they were married. While it’s an open secret that Barker had a major crush on Kim during those days, Kourtney apparently had no idea that they ever crossed that line.

An insider dished that Kourtney “never heard about the so-called affair until now,” and “she doesn’t know what to believe.” The source added, “In the heat of the moment, she said to Kim, ‘You’re dead to me!’ So right now there’s a wall of ice between the two sisters — and it may take a long time for it to thaw.” You can find our deep dive into the sisters’ feud here.

Kim Kardashian Lashing Out At Kourtney?

Then, OK! reported Kim was tired of putting up with Kourtney’s laziness and self-involvement. Apparently, Kim had been begging Kourtney to contribute to the family business, but the eldest Kardashian sister would rather spend time with Barker. An insider dished, “Kim feels like she’s carrying the weight of the Kardashian brand on her shoulders right now.”

While Kim took on the task of “wooing advertisers and streaming bosses” after Keeping Up with the Kardashians came to an end, Kourtney is busy building up her lifestyle website and jet-setting across the world with her boyfriend. Kim “feels it’s the same old story with Kourtney, who wants all the benefits of being a Kardashian without doing any of the work,” the tipster confided. So, are Kourtney and Kim butting heads over their different lifestyles? Find out here.