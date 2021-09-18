Kim Kardashian ‘Completely Humiliated’ By Kanye West’s Cheating Confession?

Was Kim Kardashian blindsided by the lyrics of one of Kanye West’s new songs? One tabloid claims Kardashian had no idea her soon-to-be ex-husband would allude to his infidelities on his new album. After looking into the rumor, here’s what we found.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Reunion Impossible After Shock Confession?

This week, Us Weekly reports Kim Kardashian was heartbroken by Kanye West’s recent cheating confession. In his new song “Hurricane,” West raps, “Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids.” The lyrics seemingly reveal that West had an affair sometime after he and Kardashian had their second child, but before they had their third.

An insider tells the tabloid, “Kim was not privy to the lyrics of Kanye’s song about the cheating,” adding, “She knew he strayed in the marriage, but she had no idea he would talk about it in ‘Hurricane.'” And while West is admitting his own wrongdoing, Kardashian is terrified of how the confession will make her look. “Yes, it makes it seem like he’s a cheater and a horrible husband, but it also makes her look like a doormat for staying and putting up with it,” the tipster explains. “I’m sure she regrets supporting his album now.”

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Divorce Drama’ Heats Up Again?

There’s absolutely no evidence to suggest Kardashian was upset by West’s lyrics. On the contrary, she has shown immense support for West’s new album, making it highly unlikely that she wasn’t aware of his confession. During West’s third Donda event, Kardashian even appeared at his show in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress. Since Kardashian was even involved in one of his performances, the pair seems to be on better terms than most couples who are in the middle of divorce proceedings.

Furthermore, it’s been speculated that Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit was a tribute to West’s album since it bore a striking resemblance to the outfits worn by West and his performers at his events. While that detail is yet to be confirmed, it certainly casts doubt on this article’s claims that Kardashian was “humiliated” by West’s album.

And to settle the matter, a source close to West told People, “Kim was made aware that the lyrics in some of Kanye’s new songs were very personal and about their relationship,” adding “It wasn’t a surprise to her.” Obviously, Us Weekly didn’t do enough research before publishing its story.

The Tabloids On Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

The tabloids have been filled with bogus reports about Kardashian and West’s divorce. Life & Style claimed Kardashian and West were calling off the divorce and reconciling. Then, In Touch reported Kardashian was calling off her and West’s divorce purely for financial reasons. And more recently, the Globe reported West was bragging about how Kardashian wouldn’t go through with their divorce. All of these reports were from less than a month ago. Obviously, the tabloids don’t have a consistent narrative when it comes to the couple.