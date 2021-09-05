Kim Kardashian Calling Off Divorce, Staying With Kanye West ‘For The Money’?

Is Kim Kardashian eager to call off her divorce from Kanye West to have access to even more money? According to one tabloid, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wants to add to her billion-dollar empire by getting back together with West. Gossip Cop is investigating more to uncover the truth behind this story.

Kim Kardashian After Kanye West’s Money?

Per In Touch, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reconciled and are ready to get back together after breaking off their seven-year marriage. But genuine love isn’t the sole reason Kardashian wants West back. An insider close to the celebrity power couple claims she may “be staying with Kanye for financial reasons.” Apparently, being one of the wealthiest couples in Hollywood was “the ultimate aphrodisiac for Kim.”

Another reason Kardashian is eager to get back together with West is that she realized “being single isn’t all it’s cracked up to be,” the source says. At first, Kardashian wanted to be free, but now she realizes how much she misses West. The insider also alleges West is “playing hard to get” and isn’t giving in to Kardashian’s reconciliation yet. Apparently, West “wants to be the one in control and may be making Kim work to prove her love.”

Is Kim Kardashian A Gold Digger?

Gossip Cop isn’t buying into the narrative that In Touch is trying to convince the public is real. The tabloid says themselves that the couple had been married for seven years and has four kids together. So the idea that Kardashian would only want to get back together for Wests’ money is ridiculous. Kardashian is already worth $1.4 billion with various business ventures that contribute to her massive net worth.

The outlet also says it has an insider close to the couple, which is unreliable based on past false insiders the magazine reported. Also, to claim that Kardashian is hungry for even more money and is relying on West contains sexist overtones. Because Kardashian and West are so famous and wealthy, the tabloids are clearly only creating a story for public intrigue.

Misinformation On Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

The tabloids are constantly spinning stories on Kardashian and West incorrectly, as Gossip Cop has proved in the past. Last week, Life & Style alleged the two were getting back together after one of West’s listening parties to promote his new album.

Kardashian has indeed been publicly supporting Wests’ new music by attending his listening parties. But, what was seen as reconciliation was actually just the artist playing on the central message of his music.