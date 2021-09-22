Kim Kardashian Building Underground Bunker As Neighbors Lawsuit Claims?

Is Kim Kardashian facing a lawsuit as she builds an underground vault on her property? According to reports, one of Kardashian’s neighbors is taking legal action to prevent the reality star from renovating her multimillion-dollar mansion.

Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Renovations

According to a report from TMZ, one of Kim Kardashian’s neighbors, Sarah Key, has filed a restraining order against the Hidden Hills Community Association, of which they are both members. Apparently, the restraining order will effectively block Kardashian from building “an underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean ‘wellness center’ and a detached guardhouse.” Key also suspects Kardashian is planning to have two hills on her property flattened.

According to Key’s lawsuit, the primary concern with Kardashian’s renovations had to do with the two existing “high-pressure gas transmission lines.” Kardashian’s neighbor feared that her renovations would lead to “catastrophic bodily injury” as well as “irreparable real personal property damage” should those lines be breached. Kardashian’s side of the story is much different.

What Is Kim Kardashian Really Renovating?

After the suit was leaked to media outlets, Kim Kardashian promptly came forward to debunk the rumors. While Kardashian said she is planning to build something on her property, everything is in accordance with the guidelines of the homeowner’s association. Kardashian hasn’t revealed exactly what she’s adding to her already massive mansion.

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star assures that she’s not building an underground vault as her neighbor assumes. Despite Key’s fears that Kardahain’s renovations “may cause loss of a life,” it doesn’t appear that’s actually the case.

Looking Into Kim Kardashian’s Mansion

It’s hard to believe Kardashian is looking to add more to her house after the extensive renovations she and her estranged husband Kanye West already went through. Kim Kardashian originally bought the property with West for $20 million in 2014. After three years of renovations, the couple finally moved into the home in December 2017. According to Kris Jenner, the property is now worth around $60 million after all the renovations.

Despite their lavish lifestyle, Kardashian and West’s house apparently has a minimalist approach. The couple opened their doors to Architectural Digest in 2020 to reveal an all-white design with very little furniture and next to no decor. Although some people found the design style cold and scary, Kardashian and West didn’t seem to mind. But if Kardashian wants to make some changes, she may have the freedom to do so, as reports reveal she would get the house if her divorce with West finalizes.