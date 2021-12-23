Kim Kardashian Allegedly Furious With Miley Cyrus For Flirting With Pete Davidson, Anonymous Source Says

Is Miley Cyrus moving in on Pete Davidson? One tabloid claims Kim Kardashian is furious at Cyrus for flirting with her new comedian beau. Here’s what we know about this unexpected love triangle.

‘Man-Eater’ Miley Cyrus ‘Makes Move’ On Pete Davidson?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Miley Cyrus wants a piece of Pete Davidson, but Kim Kardashian is standing in her way. While Cyrus and Davidson gear up to co-host NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, Cyrus has been laying on the charm. But Kim Kardashian — who’s been seeing Davidson for a couple of months now — isn’t a fan of Cyrus’ aggressive flirting.

“Miley is not a fan of Kim, and she doesn’t understand what Pete is doing with her,” an insider dishes to the tabloid. “She’s pretty much come out and said that to him already. But he’s moving ahead with this hosting gig, and Kim’s got to suck up all of Miley’s flirty behavior in the meantime.” But it isn’t just about Kardashian’s ego. Apparently, the reality TV icon has caught feelings for Davidson and doesn’t appreciate Cyrus threatening their relationship.

“Kim’s falling for him, and there’s no way she’s going to let Miley steal him,” the tipster explains. “She finds it really rude and disrespectful of Miley to be flirting so hard with Pete. Kim isn’t afraid of confrontation. If Miley thinks she can get away with trying to make a move on Pete, she’s very mistaken.”

What’s Going On With Davidson And Cyrus?

This report is misleading, to say the least. First of all, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson have been friends for years. Between nights out at gay bars and matching tattoos, their bond has been tight for a while now, and they have never even hinted that it’s been anything other than platonic. As for Cyrus’ recent flirting, it was all a comedic bit. While promoting their New Year’s Eve special on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Cyrus serenaded Davidson while poking fun at all the attention he’s been getting for his romance with Kardashian — but it was obviously a joke.

The whole thing was good fun, and we doubt there are any hard feelings between Cyrus and Kardashian. As for Davidson’s relationship with the reality star, it looks like the pair is still seeing each other. Davidson was recently spotted leaving Kardashian’s hotel after staying the night, so it doesn’t look like their arrangement was rocked by Cyrus. We know from Kardashian’s time hosting Saturday Night Live that she’s a good sport and can definitely take a joke, although this tabloid seems to have a blind spot for comedy.

More Bogus Stories From The Tabloids

We wouldn’t trust anything the National Enquirer has to say about Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson, or Kim Kardashian. Not long ago, the magazine claimed Dolly Parton was staging an intervention for Cyrus. Then the tabloid claimed SNL instituted a “no dating the hosts” rule because of Davidson. And most recently, the publication reported Kim Kardashian called out Kanye West for being “bad in bed” after hooking up with Davidson. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to any of these celebrities.