Killer Squirrel On The Loose In California Sending People To The ER

A killer squirrel is terrorising a city in California, which would be all parts hilarious if the attacks weren’t so brutal.

Residents of San Rafael, California, have had to be on the lookout for a rogue squirrel that has its sights set on passing residents. Although this may sound cartoonish, the violence has sent many to the ER.

On September 22, ABC7 reported on the savage squirrel with witness accounts from distressed victims.

Joan Heblack, a resident, described the moment she was beset upon. “It clamped onto my leg. The tail was flying up here. I was like, ‘Get it off me, get off me!’ I didn’t want to touch it,” she said.

She was walking through Lucas Valley when the squirrel engaged in guerrilla warfare.

Photos of the injuries she sustained were presented, which sucked the humor from the situation.

The “very scary” attack is one of at least five that have been reported. The rodent rampage has caused a locally produced flyer to warn others of the savage squirrel.

It reads, “This is not a joke” and that “more than five people have been attacked by a very mean squirrel.”

The Squirrel Uprising Has Begun

Isabel Campoy also shared her story and injuries with the network. And these ones were even more vicious.

“This is beautiful, now it’s following us, until she almost killed me,” Campoy regaled. “Squirrel went from the floor tried to jump up to my face, I tried to protect my face, my arm was completely overcome by squirrel.”

“Finally it jumped off, by then I was full of blood. I [ran] to the emergency room.”

It is unclear why there is a sudden uptick in squirrel attacks, although unprovoked assaults aren’t “unheard of,” according to WildCare’s Vanessa Potter, who spoke to the outlet.

“If they associate people with food, they’re not afraid of them. They will look for food. If they don’t get it, there can be frustrations. They can be territorial of their space,” she said.

You heard it here first, folks. The squirrels of California are done squeaking nicely for their food. Now they’re out for blood.