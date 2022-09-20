From Gacy To Epstein To Chinatown: This Podcast Brings Shocking Stories Back From The Dead

In a brand new podcast, journalist Justine Harman is breathing new life into some of the biggest stories that publications have tried to bury.

Justine Harman Hosts ‘Killed’

Here are the players: Behind the making, you have Ashley Flowers, the Indiana native who founded the podcast Crime Junkie. Recently dubbed “The Queen of True Crime” by Elle, Flowers has since launched her own production company, Audio Chuck. She’s hosted multiple shows and now has the credibility to land interviews with some of the nation’s top investigators.

Then you have Justine Harman, a dedicated journalist whose work covers a wide range from the delightfully lighthearted to the grisly macabre. She’s written for Glamour, Elle, New York, and much much more. These days, her investigative prowess serves her well in the podcast world. This is her fifth podcast and second collaboration with Audio Chuck.

Bring these two together and you have Killed, a show that takes an in-depth look at some of the media’s most suppressed stories.

A Podcast From Journalists About Journalism

The marketing for Killed makes some big promises. It repeatedly insists that it will be able to reanimate dead stories and give voices to the silenced journalists. Listeners are probably hoping to hear about the black hats of the publishing world—the bureaucratic villains that would rather bury the truth than jeopardize their paychecks. So, does it deliver? On some level, it does.

You’ll hear about these villains, but we aren’t prying into an unfinished story arc. Most of these players have their conclusions wrapped up nice and tidy. The white hats win in these tales. That is to say that these stories, save for two, do not stay dead for long. They do eventually get published by one outlet or another. While the dramatic flare of the podcast’s title serves it well, a more accurate title might be “Badly Battered” rather than a promise of death.

However, if you’re craving a tale about journalistic veracity, this podcast will satiate that craving. Because, at its core, Killed isn’t about bringing stories back from the dead. It’s about telling the stories behind the stories. Killed peels back the curtain on investigative journalism—it offers listeners the story of how the stories are made. You’ll hear writers pour their hearts out about their passion projects and their fights to see them to fruition. The podcast is a love letter to journalism itself.

