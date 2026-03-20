‘Kill Bill’ Actress Uma Thurman Ironically Claims She Doesn’t “Particularly Like Violence”

Iconic actress Uma Thurman has shared her true thoughts on violence. Despite appearing in violent films like Kill Bill, she doesn’t really get along with it.

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In a recent interview with InStyle, Uma Thurman claimed that she doesn’t “particularly like violence.” Coming from someone whose breakout role was Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and donned the yellow tracksuit for Kill Bill volumes 1 and 2, this may come as a surprise to many fans.

What Thurman means is that she doesn’t like violence for the brutality or action. She can appreciate violence, however, when used artistically.

“When I see artful movement, I can enjoy violence and action because I’m blown away by it the way I would be if I saw an extraordinary dance performance,” she elaborated.

Not wanting to be pigeonholed into violent action films following her Tarantino stint, she avoided action roles for a couple of decades. “I never really followed Kill Bill up with action because I didn’t kind of want to be in a whole bunch of ‘B’ action movies,” she said. “When you do Kill Bill, you never stop hearing about, you know, it’s like, ‘Oh, got to be very careful about what I do next.’ So I did other stuff.”

Nowadays, before appearing in a grisly action film, Thurman will ask herself, “Is it motivated? Is it beautiful? Is it genuinely executed?” And the film Pretty Lethal answered ‘yes’ to all three questions.

Uma Thurman Thinks ‘Pretty Lethal’ Is “Gruesome, Funny, And Powerful”

Pretty Lethal is making Uma Thurman step back into a film with stylized and brutal action.

Thurman called the upcoming Amazon film “Not your everyday streaming Amazon premiere movie.”

“I looked at it, and I was like, How are they going to market this?” she thought. According to Thurman, Pretty Lethal is “girly, and then it’s wild. It’s gruesome, funny, and powerful. It’s so over the top, it’s above the top.”

The trailer certainly displays the absurd, stylish, and choreographed frenzy of ballerinas in action. And Uma Thurman looks right at home as the antagonist.

The “commitment and passion” of her younger co-stars “really moved” Thurman.