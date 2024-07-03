kentucky-man-killed-in-gun-shop-after-fellow-customer-accidentally-shoots-him

A Kentucky man was reportedly killed after a fellow gun shop customer accidentally shot him while “manipulating” a firearm.

The Kentucky State Police’s Campbellsburg Post, Post 5, shared in a statement that it is investigating a shooting death. It occurred in Carroll County on Saturday, June 29, at approximately 8:30 p.m. local time.

Kentucky State Police’s Post 5 stated the shooting happened at gun shop, Humphrey’s Double H Sales. Which is located at 1496 Whites Run Rd. in Carroll County.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a customer in the store was viewing a firearm for sale and manipulating it when a single round discharged,” the statement reads. “Striking the victim, who was also in the store. Other store patrons immediately attempted life-saving measures.”

Responding authorities “located the victim inside the store receiving treatment by EMS for a gunshot wound.”

The victim was transported to the nearby hospital and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Worthville, Kentucky resident, Chad Wainscott. Details about the person who fired the weapon have not been disclosed nor where Wainscott was shot.

The Kentucky State Police reported the individual in physical control of the gun while in the shop and cooperated with investigators. Witnesses at the gun shop remained at teh scenes and were interviewed. Authorities say that no foul play is suspected and no charges are pending at this time.

The authorities added that this is an ongoing investigation by Post 5 detectives.

Victim of the Kentucky Gun Shop Incident Described as Having ‘Warm Smile’ and ‘Infectious Personality’

In his Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home obituary, Kentucky gun shop victim Chad Wainscott was described as having a “warm smile” and “infectious personality.”

“[He] will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him,” the obit reads. it was further revealed that Wainscott is the father of two and had a grandson whom he “adored.”

“Over the last several years he had just enjoyed working on the farm with his dad,” the obit continued. “His love for the outdoors defined him, with some of his favorite pastimes including hunting, collecting guns, hats & knives, searching for four leaf clovers, and capturing the beauty of sunsets and cows through photography. Chad was known to be most happiest outdoors.”

Along with his children, Corney and Coltin, and grandson Lance, Wainscott is survived by his parents, brother, and nephews. The funeral service took place on Wednesday, July 3.