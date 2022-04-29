Kenan Thompson’s Move Away From ‘Saturday Night Live’ Allegedly Caused Shocking Divorce, Sketchy Source Says

Did Kenan Thompson choose his career over his wife Christina Evangeline? One tabloid claims Thompson’s efforts to launch his solo career put immense strain on his marriage. Let’s take a look at the couple’s shocking split.

Kenan Thompson Chose ‘Fame Over Family’?

Reports recently started circulating that Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline have split, and she’s preparing to file for divorce. So, what gave? The latest edition of Star reports Thompson’s decision to take work outside of Saturday Night Live was the final nail in the coffin for his marriage. Thompson is notably the longest-serving cast member on SNL, and he recently started starring in his own sitcom Kenan.

And sources say it was his decision to work on two TV shows, one in New York City and one in Los Angeles, that irreparably damaged his marriage. “He was burning the candle at both ends doing two shows on opposite coasts, and something had to give,” an insider explains. “Christina isn’t angry or bitter, but she is very sad. It ended up being a career versus family thing, and to her, Kenan made his choice.”

Kenan Thompson’s Sitcom ‘The Final Straw’?

The timing of this report is interesting to us. What the magazine fails to directly address is that Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline didn’t just now split; sources told TMZ that Thompson and Evangeline have been separated for over a year now. So, if this tabloid’s alleged “insider” really had such exclusive insight into Thompson’s marriage, why are they just now breaking this news? The timing alone is making us seriously side-eye this story.

But while we doubt that the magazine is really getting any kind of inside scoop on their relationship, we can’t say what made them decide to go their separate ways. If they split around this time last year, it would have been around Kenan‘s season 2 renewal. So, like so many other couples, it’s totally possible that Thompson’s busy career put a strain on their marriage. We just can’t say one way or the other what happened between Thompson and Evangeline, but more importantly, neither can the tabloid.

The Tabloid On Another ‘SNL’ Star

Kenan Thompson isn’t the only Saturday Night Live sweetheart that Star has recklessly gossiped about. Last year, the outlet claimed Pete Davidson was quitting the show because of the “toxic” environment. Then the outlet reported yet again that Davidson was on his way out of New York entirely amid his rumored romance with Kaley Cuoco. And more recently, the outlet claimed Davidson was feuding with the other men in the Kardashian family amid his romance with Kim. Obviously, Star isn’t the most reliable source anywhere these coveted comedians are concerned.

