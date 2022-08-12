How Ken Jennings Supposedly Feels About Sharing ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Role, According To One Rumor

Is Ken Jennings gloating about solidifying his Jeopardy! hosting position? One tabloid claims the record-breaking game show champ is a sore winner. Let’s dive into the latest report about Alex Trebek’s official successor.

Ken Jennings ‘Declaring Victory’ In ‘Jeopardy!’ Rivalry?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Ken Jennings is making it known that he’s won the competition for the full-time Jeopardy! host position. While Jennings had been sharing the role with Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik for the bulk of the last year, producers recently announced that he would be at the helm of the traditional weekday time slots. The show also announced that it would be keeping Bialik on as host for the special edition episodes, but sources say Jennings is feeling vindicated.

“Ken couldn’t be happier,” an insider dishes. “Even though he and Mayim will technically be co-hosts, he feels like he’s come out the winner… Ken feels like he prevailed—especially when you factor in a recent poll showing 54 percent preferred Jennings get the gig all for himself!”

Jennings Is Happy To Host

This report is complete speculation. While half of the tabloid’s assertions seems totally reasonable, the other half is entirely unfounded. First of all, we’re willing to believe Ken Jennings was celebrating the news. It’s not every day that someone hands you the reigns of the most popular game show in history. It wouldn’t be a slight towards Bialik to rejoice at the news, and we doubt anyone would take it that way.

With that being said, we wouldn’t say Jennings and Bialik’s working relationship amounted to a full-blown “rivalry.” Sure, they were vying for the same position. But, from what we can tell, the hosts were always cordial with each other.

Besides, Bialik has various other commitments that made full-time hosting impossible. As producer Michael Davies stated, Bialik was going to be working “as many weeks as she can manage” with her hectic schedule. So, this isn’t the devastating loss for Bialik that the magazine implies.

And lastly, we’re sure Jennings is grateful for Bialik. Producers insisted that whenever Jennings is going to be unable to host, Bialik will be there as an alternate to fill in. And given Jennings’s two-month hiatus between May and July of this year, that could be more often than this magazine seems to realize. So, overall, we’re certain that the rag was far overreaching with this story about Jennings’ victory lap.

More ‘Jeopardy!’ Gossip From The Outlet

We’ve learned not to trust the National Enquirer when it comes to the beloved game show. Earlier this year, the outlet reported Bialik was demanding an $18 million pay raise for hosting the show. Then the magazine claimed Bialik was on the outs with the show’s producers. And finally, the tabloid alleged Bialik was trashing Jennings behind the scenes of the show. So, no, we aren’t buying the magazine’s latest work of fiction about Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

