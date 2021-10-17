Kelly Ripa Fighting With Mark Consuelos After Her Oversharing Of Their Personal Life?

Is Mark Consuelos begging Kelly Ripa to “tone it down”? This time last year, one tabloid claimed Ripa was oversharing about her and Consuelos’ sex life. Let’s check back in on the couple.

Mark Consuelos Begs Kelly Ripa To ‘Tone It Down’?

Twelve months ago, OK! reported Kelly Ripa was giving everyone a bit too much information about her and Mark Consuelos’ personal lives. Apparently, Consuelos was embarrassed by Ripa’s constant “gushing about her and hubby Mark Consuelos’ sex life.” To Consuelos, some things should stay between him and Ripa. “While he’s happy she’s happy, it’s embarrassing that all their friends know what goes on in their bedroom,” an insider dished.

“He’d like for some things to stay private, but he knew when he married Kelly that she can’t keep anything to herself.” And while the magazine couldn’t pinpoint where exactly Ripa crossed a line, it noted that Ripa is head over heels for her husband. “She still thinks he’s so gorgeous,” the snitch shares. “They’ve been married 24 years, and the spark is alive and well.”

Kelly Ripa Embarrassing Mark Consuelos?

Here’s the thing: Ripa is very open about how passionate her relationship with Consuelos is. That being said, Consuelos has always matched her energy and has never given any indication that he is “embarrassed” by her comments. In the year since this article was published, Ripa surely hasn’t slowed down on the steamy photos. In fact, Ripa had a blast over the summer showing off Consuelos’ beach body.

And Consuelos is no different. The actor is quick to gush about how sexy Ripa is. He recently posted a sweet birthday message to Ripa earlier this month that read, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl. For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore’, M.” Obviously, Ripa’s openness hasn’t caused any problems in her marriage, and they’re doing just fine.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Couples

This isn’t the first time OK! has gotten it wrong about a famous couple. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Carrie Underwood was fighting with her husband over his “roving eye.” Then the outlet alleged Chip and Joanna Gaines were fighting over business matters. And more recently, the magazine reported Ryan Reynolds was choosing work over his wife, Blake Lively. Obviously, OK! is not expert when it comes to famous couples.