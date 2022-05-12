Kelly Reilly Allegedly Feuding With ‘Yellowstone’ Co-Star Over ‘Attention-Grabbing Antics’ Ahead Of Season 5, Show Gossip Claims

Is Kelly Reilly kicking up dust on the set of Yellowstone? One report says she’s feuding for the spotlight with another cast member in a bid for attention. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kelly Reilly ‘Riding Brawl In The Saddle’

According to the Globe, Reilly has had enough with her new co-star Jen Landon. A source says, “Ever since Jen joined the show last season, the atmosphere has been tinged with jealousy.” Reilly supposedly isn’t a fan of the looks Landon attracts from the men on set and finds her social media flaunting pathetic.

“Kelly’s threatened by Jen’s rising star,” the source explains. Landon is reportedly aware of the beef but just chalks it up to bitterness. Landon’s father is Little House On The Prarie star Michael Landon, a fact which she brings up regularly on set. A source concludes, “Jen’s inspired by her dad every day to do her best work and if Kelly can’t take the heat, then she should get out of the kitchen!”

Famous Last Words

The final words of this story are, in all caps, “ME-OUCH!” Ponder this for a second: do legitimate news reports end by reveling in a regressive catfight? It’s embarrassing. Seinfeld lampooned this exact thing decades ago when Kramer couldn’t take a legitimate threat on Elaine’s life seriously because he was blinded by the mere idea of a catight.

Anyway, this story is just plain dumb. It makes Landon out to be a name dropping hussy, but that’s far from the truth. If you actually check her Instagram, it’s mostly just photos of her dog and family. Why Reilly is supposed to be upset by this is anyone’s guess.

Reilly and Landon are friends. Reilly has complimented her co-star in Instagram comments and hasn’t uttered a negative word about her in public. The Globe is just trying to stoke a rivalry where there isn’t any. All is well on the set of Yellowstone, which seems to have just barely kicked off filming, so this story is totally false.

Not The First Dig At Yellowstone

Try as it might, the Globe cannot find a hateful angle to stick to Yellowstone. Last year, it claimed Yellowstone was in jeopardy because of dangerous incidents on the set. That story was just trying to capitalize on the Rust fatality. Nothing ever came of it, and it goes conspicuously unmentioned here.

Other tabloids have targeted the series as well. Star claimed Kevin Costner was ready to quit in 2020, but he’s still on the series to this day. The National Enquirer tried to create a rift between Tim McGraw and Faith Hill over their spin-off series 1883, but it didn’t have a shred of evidence to back it up. The Globe is just a lame rag desperately clinging to sexist rhetoric with all the power it can muster. Don’t pay it any mind.

