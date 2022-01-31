Kelly Clarkson Allegedly Preparing To Quit ‘The Voice’ Amid Work Stresses And Divorce

Is Kelly Clarkson quitting The Voice? One report believes she’s eager to leave California because of her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Kelly Leaving Hollywood?’

According to OK!, Clarkson is burnt out by show business. She’s apparently through with the spotlight and doesn’t care to return for another season of The Voice. A friend says the “Breakaway” singer “has been working nonstop and is at her wit’s end.”

Hollywood has never treated Clarkson especially well. With Blackstock still holed up on the Montana ranch, she’s is looking for somewhere up north. “Kelly has always loved the scenic coast of Northern California and has been looking at property around Carmel, where she’s already met a ton of people,” the friend says. Carmel would be a heavenly escape.

There’s A Huge Problem Here

It looks like OK! did absolutely no research before publishing this bogus story. Kelly Clarkson is not just a star on The Voice, but she is famously a burgeoning voice in daytime talk. The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to take over many Ellen timeslots in the fall. The show has been renewed through 2023, so Clarkson isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Voice is a happy place for Clarkson as well, and there’s no sign that she wants out. She won season 21 and appears poised to come back for season 22. Since NBC canceled the biannual plans, the hit series won’t be back until the fall. This is yet more evidence that Clarkson will be sticking around for a while longer.

The whole premise of this story is flimsy. The nameless source in this story is a supposed friend of Clarkson close enough to know her inner turmoil and plans. Real friends don’t ever talk to tabloids. Clarkson has chosen to stay in Hollywood through her entire divorce process, so why would she suddenly move now that it’s coming to an end?

Bad Kelly Clarkson Takes

OK! consistently treats Kelly Clarkson poorly, and regularly attacks her appearance. Back in August, it announced she had hit rock bottom. This came after stories of her eating too much and getting plastic surgery. These stories sound a lot more like attacks than genuine stories.

Clarkson did not get that plastic surgery, and she never had a problem eating. The tabloid saw a chance to kick her amid the rough split, but Clarkson is flourishing. Professional commitments guarantee two more years of Clarkson in Hollywood, so this story is impossible.

More Trending News

Dolly Parton Defends Taylor Swift In Feud With Damon Albarn, ‘You Have To Stand Up For Yourself’

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Selling $18 Million NYC Penthouse Amid Divorce Rumors, See Inside

How Blake Shelton Earned More Money Than Taylor Swift In 2021

​​Celine Dion’s Friends Allegedly Terrified About Singer’s Health Over Tour Cancellation And ‘Grueling Schedule’

What Does It Mean To Have A Moon In Leo For Women?