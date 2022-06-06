Kelly Clarkson Allegedly Furious Over Gwen Stefani Taking Her Spot On ‘The Voice,’ Anonymous Source Says

Is Kelly Clarkson furious about Gwen Stefani‘s return to The Voice? One tabloid claims the talk show host is fuming over Stefani taking her seat. Here’s what we know about the artists’ alleged feud.

Gwen Stefani ‘Burns’ Kelly Clarkson With Return?

The latest edition of In Touch reports Kelly Clarkson wasn’t happy to hear that Gwen Stefani would be taking her seat on The Voice. “Kelly is out, and Gwen is back in, and that burns Kelly,” an insider dishes. “Kelly famously feuded with Blake [Shelton] on the show, so the fact that his wife, Gwen, is taking Kelly’s seat… well, she’s not happy about it. But Gwen has made it no secret that she’s wanted back on the show, so she’s thrilled.”

But sources say we shouldn’t rule out seeing Clarkson and Stefani go head-to-head on the show in the future. Apparently, Clarkson may return in future seasons just to stick it to Stefani. “If she does [return] and Gwen stays on as a coach… expect fireworks!” the snitch concludes.

Are Kelly Clarkson And Gwen Stefani Feuding?

This story has way too many red flags to take it seriously. First of all, the outlet’s claim that Clarkson ever feuded with Shelton is completely false. While the two always had fun going head-to-head on their competition show, that doesn’t mean that they dislike each other. In fact, it seems like the two are good friends in real life.

And the same can be said for Clarkson and Stefani. The tabloid seemingly pretends that Clarkson and Stefani never worked together, but they actually coached together for two separate seasons of The Voice. In fact, back in 2020, Stefani said that it was her text conversations with Clarkson that inspired her to make new music.

But we also need to correct this magazine’s claim that Stefani is replacing Clarkson. While she hasn’t publicly given a reason for her departure from The Voice, it isn’t hard to guess why Clarkson left the show. Earlier this year, Clarkson started co-hosting American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg, and she’s in the process of taking over Ellen DeGeneres’ coveted daytime timeslot. She has her hands full, so it’s no wonder that she decided to opt-out of this season of The Voice.

The Magazine On ‘The Voice’ Coaches

We’ve caught In Touch spreading misinformation about stars of The Voice too many times to trust it. Back in 2020, the outlet falsely reported that Stefani was pregnant. Then the magazine claimed Blake Shelton stopped Adam Levine from rejoining the show. And more recently, the publication alleged Stefani and Shelton were having a baby girl. Obviously, In Touch isn’t reliable anywhere these artists are concerned.

