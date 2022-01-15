Kelly Clarkson Allegedly Furious After Losing $10.4 Million Ranch To Ex-Husband Under One Condition, Latest Divorce Gossip Says

Is Kelly Clarkson struggling to come to terms with the latest development in her divorce battle? One tabloid claims Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock‘s tug-of-war over their Montana ranch is getting ugly. Here’s the latest gossip about Clarkson and Blackstock’s battle for the property.

Kelly Clarkson ‘Stuck With Brandon’?

This week, Star reports Kelly Clarkson may own the Montana ranch she and Brandon Blackstock once shared, but she’s struggling to convince him to leave the property. Clarkson reportedly petitioned a judge to evict Blackstock from the ranch, but she ultimately lost the bid. And now, Clarkson is reeling from the setback in their divorce proceedings. “She can’t believe the judge would do this after she was officially awarded the property in a previous court decision,” an inside source spills to the tabloid. “She’s angry.”

The magazine notes that a judge previously denied Clarkson’s request to sell the property since the $81,000 it cost to maintain it every month was a “financial burden.” Instead, the judge ordered Blackstock — who already receives $200,000 every month in spousal support — to pay the monthly expenses. “Now he won’t leave the ranch,” the tipster reveals. “She feels like it’s retaliation. Kelly just wants some peace in her life.”

‘Unwelcome Guest’ In Clarkson’s Montana Ranch?

This report is a bit confusing, so let’s break it down. First of all, this eviction rumor originated from an Us Weekly report. It’s unclear if there’s any truth to it since the tabloid cited unnamed sources, and Us Weekly’s stories are often hit-or-miss when it comes to the facts. It’s possible that it’s true, but we just have no way of knowing for sure.

But we’re still a bit skeptical because a judge already denied Clarkson’s petition to sell the ranch back in October. Since the judge refused the request on grounds that she couldn’t force Blackstock to leave the property, Clarkson was, in essence, already denied an eviction bid. So, it’s possible that this original report was actually citing the October ruling but instead focused on the eviction aspect, leaving out Clarkson’s intention to sell it.

Despite the murkiness surrounding this story, it still might be true. But what we do know for sure is that Star has been wrong about Clarkson in the past. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Blackstock requested full custody of his and Clarkson’s children, along with an extra $20 million of her fortune. Then the outlet claimed Clarkson was secretly engaged to another man. And more recently, the publication alleged Clarkson was crushing hard on Craig Robinson. Readers should definitely take Star‘s stories about Clarkson with a grain of salt.

