Magazine Rumor Says Kelly Clarkson Apparently Infuriated Carrie Underwood With Album Snub

Are Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood feuding? One tabloid claims Clarkson’s recent album release rubbed Underwood the wrong way. Here’s what we know about the American Idol winners.

Kelly Clarkson ‘Stepping On Carrie’s Toes’?

This week, Star reports that while Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood may not have been feuding before, they certainly are now. While rumors have swarmed in the past about bad blood between the American Idol winners, they always denied even knowing each other well enough to dislike each other. And while that may have been true, sources say Clarkson just earned herself an enemy after releasing her new EP Kellyoke on the same weekend as Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Writes Empowering Message To Herself In Honor Of Her Birthday

“Kelly had to know it was coming out,” an insider dishes. “Carrie is methodical and plans things years in advance, while Kelly is a fly-by-the-seat-of-her-pants girl.” The source adds that Clarkson’s release has ruined all chances for friendship. “As the most successful winners of the show, they’re very competitive with each other!” the tipster concludes.

Kelly Clarkson ‘Very Competitive’ With Carrie Underwood?

While things might have been different if Clarkson released an original country album, we aren’t sure these releases are feud-worthy. When a major artist releases an album—especially when it’s from a different genre—other artists aren’t expected to sit the whole week out. Clarkson’s latest release was an EP, not even a full-length album, full of covers. While, being the Texas girl she is, she did sneak a country song onto the album, she also covered The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and Radiohead.

The album was a home run for fans of Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, but we wouldn’t say it’s competing on the same level as Underwood’s highly anticipated return to secular country music. It’s obvious that the magazine was desperately reaching for any grounds to base a feud. But even though Underwood and Clarkson have never really run in the same circles, there has never been any bad blood between the two American Idol winners.

The Tabloid On Clarkson And Underwood

Of course, Star has proved untrustworthy in the past when it comes to the singers. Last year, the outlet claimed Kelly Clarkson was crushing hard on actor Craig Robinson. Then the magazine reported Clarkson was furious with the latest development in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. And most recently, the publication alleged Carrie Underwood’s husband was forcing her to tour alone. Given its past reporting, we have a hard time trusting Star anywhere these artists are concerned.

More Stories From Suggest