Kelly Clarkson Allegedly Mortified By Latest Divorce Drama From Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock, Sketchy Gossip Claims

Was Kelly Clarkson humiliated by Brandon Blackstock‘s latest attack in their contentious divorce? One tabloid claims the former couple’s legal battle is “only getting messier.” Let’s check in on the beloved talk show host.

Kelly Clarkson ‘Mortified’ By Ex-Husband?

This week, Us Weekly reports Brandon Blackstock’s latest move in his divorce from Kelly Clarkson was a low blow. According to court documents obtained by the tabloid, a judge has ordered Clarkson to “turn off all webcams, trail cams, and any other security cameras” at their Montana ranch where Blackstock is currently living. Of course, Blackstock has until June 1 to move out of the house, and then he will be a 5-percent shareholder of the property. But he’s apparently become paranoid about his ex-wife peeping in on his final days at the ranch.

Sources say that Clarkson has absolutely no intention of spying on Blackstock and is “mortified” by the idea that the public may think she was. “She has zero interest in checking up on what he’s up to,” the tipster confesses. “The priority for Kelly is moving on with her life.” But a source close to Blackstock insists that it wasn’t all a ploy to humiliate Clarkson and that he “absolutely” felt like she was keeping tabs on him. “There were specific instances that were concerning to Brandon regarding visitors and his privacy being compromised.”

How Is Kelly Clarkson Handling The Court Ruling?

Here’s the thing: This court ruling is legit, but we wouldn’t call Us Weekly’s insight exclusive by any means since The Blast shared a copy of the court order when it initially broke the story about Blackstock’s move. It’s true that Blackstock petitioned the court to get Clarkson to remove all cameras from the property, but there are some important distinctions that need to be made here.

First of all, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest Clarkson was violating Blackstock’s privacy. No one on Blackstock’s legal team has publicly said that, and we seriously doubt anyone is breaking that vow of silence to talk to Us Weekly. Furthermore, the cameras mentioned were only outside of the home, pointing at the exterior of the ranch. No one is accusing Clarkson of peeping in on Blackstock inside of the house, although the tabloid didn’t make this clear.

And finally, readers should remember that Blackstock has to move out of the ranch in less than a month. It’s entirely possible that he just didn’t want Clarkson’s looming presence during his final days at the ranch. Otherwise, we don’t see why the home’s outdoor security system would suddenly become an issue for him.

What we do know is that Clarkson seems unbothered by the legal hiccup. In fact, she just recently celebrated receiving a staggering nine Daytime Emmy nominations for her talk show. From where we’re standing, the American Idol winner doesn’t seem “mortified” at all.

The Tabloids On Kelly Clarkson

Of course, celebrity gossip magazines have been eating up Clarkson and Blackstock’s contentious divorce. This is far from the first time that a tabloid has twisted the details of their split. Earlier this year, the National Enquirer reported Clarkson was blowing her $45 million fortune just to keep it out of Blackstock’s hands.

Then the Globe claimed Clarkson was near breakdown because of her rigorous work schedule and bitter divorce battle. And just last month, Us Weekly, the very same tabloid that we’ve been talking about, claimed Clarkson was overwhelmed by stress and that “alarm bells” were sounding for her loved ones. Obviously, none of these publications has a clue what’s really going on with Kelly Clarkson.

More Stories From Suggest