Kelly Clarkson Allegedly Struggling With ‘Custody Nightmare’ After Ex Apparently Tries To Up $45K A Month Child Support Payments, Latest Gossip Says

Is Kelly Clarkson‘s ex-husband putting her through the wringer? One tabloid claims Brandon Blackstock is demanding more money from Clarkson in the form of child support payments. Let’s take a closer look at the couple’s “nightmare” custody battle.

Kelly Clarkson Leaves ‘The Voice’ To Keep Custody?

Per the Globe, Kelly Clarkson left behind her coveted seat on The Voice to keep Brandon Blackstock from blasting her as a “bad mom” in their custody hearings. “It cut Kelly to the bone leaving The Voice, but she says there is no way she was going to give Brandon more ammo to use against her in court!” an insider charges. “She felt she needed to make a drastic decision to show where her priorities really are!” And sources insist Blackstock, who is under orders to vacate his and Clarkson’s Montana ranch by June 1, was planning to milk Clarkson for more money.

“[Blackstock] is still hoping he can mount a court case to compel Kelly to buy him a new place where he can live and entertain the kids,” the snitch whispers. But Clarkson hopefully dodged that bullet by leaving The Voice. “Kelly admits she’s wearing too many hats to be the mother she wants to be,” the tipster explains. “But giving up the show that made her a bigger star than ever sends the clear message she’s serious about it.”

Kelly Clarkson Sending ‘Clear Message’ About Keeping The Kids?

There’s a painful lack of context in this story. Kelly Clarkson had plenty of reasons to leave The Voice outside of maintaining custody of her children. First of all, since her last stint on The Voice, Clarkson started co-hosting Great American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg. So, you could say that Clarkson isn’t actually working any less now, but rather the same amount. Furthermore, Clarkson’s daytime talk show is only increasing in popularity. The host is gearing up to take over Ellen Degeneres’ time slot, bringing more exposure to the show. So, we wouldn’t be surprised if she wanted to put even more focus on the program.

So, without even bringing her kids into it, that’s already plenty of reason to scale back in other areas of her professional life. But, of course, we’re sure Clarkson wants to maximize the amount of time she has for her kids. She doesn’t need the fear of losing custody hanging over her to want to spend time with her children, and it’s just offensive to suggest it.

We should also mention that there is absolutely no evidence to suggest Blackstock is making a bid for more money or sole custody of his kids. He and Clarkson already agreed she’d have primary custody of their children, and he’s able to have them one weekend a month. We doubt they’re rushing right back into court after just hammering out this agreement. Obviously, the outlet desperately wanted to make Clarkson’s exit from The Voice also be about her dramatic divorce from Blackstock. But, from what we can tell, they aren’t directly related at all.

The Magazine On Kelly Clarkson

We’re immediately skeptical of anything the Globe writes about Clarkson. Last year, the outlet reported Clarkson was alienating her friends with her “nasty habits.” Then the magazine claimed Clarkson was furious with Blackstock for keeping his belongings in her home. And more recently, the publication alleged Clarkson was “near-breakdown” over her divorce. Clearly, the Globe isn’t reliable anywhere Clarkson is concerned.

