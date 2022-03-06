Keith Urban Allegedly Furious Over Nicole Kidman’s ‘Special Bond’ With Another Actor, Anonymous Source Says

Are Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman fighting over the actress’ flirty behavior. One tabloid claims Urban doesn’t trust his wife around her handsome co-stars. Let’s check in on Kidman and Urban’s marriage.

Keith Urban’s ‘Blood Boiling’ Over Nicole Kidman’s Co-Star?

A couple of months ago, the National Enquirer reported Keith Urban was up-in-arms over Kidman’s “sizzling chemistry” with her Being the Ricardos co-star, Javier Bardem. While Kidman and Bardem settled into their their roles as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, they made sure their bond was tight for the cameras. And apparently, they filled out the roles so well that they started acting like a married couple behind the scenes.

“It’s to the point where they can finish each other’s sentences!” an insider exclaims. “Javier can make Nicole laugh like nobody else!” But Kidman on damage control, trying to assure Urban than Bardem is nothing more than a friend. She even made sure to tell a reporter that Urban was a “fantastic partner in life” at the premiere of Being the Ricardos. “Nicole has made it clear he has nothing to worry about. Now he needs to stop pouting,” the tipster concludes.

What’s Up With Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban?

While the tabloid insists Keith Urban is seething with jealousy, we just don’t see it. Kidman is a professional actress, so we doubt she’d ever act inappropriately with a co-star — especially a married man like Javier Bardem.

And Kidman once said that Urban isn’t bothered by her steamy on-screen romances. “My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved,” Nicole Kidman told E! News. “He sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes. He doesn’t read any script, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set, he’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in.”

She also joked, “He doesn’t know much about what I’m really doing.” So, we’re sure Kidman isn’t constantly “soothing Keith’s ruffled feathers.” And from what we can tell, the couple is still going strong. Just last week, Kidman and Urban Kidman and Urban looked absolutely inseparable at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. And earlier this month, Kidman celebrated Valentine’s Day by posting an adorable photo of her and Urban kissing on the beach.

The Tabloid On Nicole Kidman

But we know better than to trust anything the National Enquirer says about Nicole Kidman. A couple of years ago, the outlet reported Hugh Jackman had saved Kidman and Urban’s marriage. Then the magazine claimed Kidman was becoming a stage mom for her two daughters. And more recently, the publication alleged Kidman and Urban were planning to have another baby together. Clearly, the Enquirer doesn’t have any real insight into Kidman’s personal life.

More Stories From Suggest

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Trying To Reconnect With A Controversial Ex, Gossip Says

Tom Hanks’ Marriage Reportedly Strained Over Controversial Son Chet’s Behavior, Latest Gossip Says

Will, Jada Pinkett Smith Stun At SAG Amid $350 Million Divorce Rumors

Ben Affleck Allegedly Had To Warn Another Star To ‘Stay Away’ From Jennifer Lopez, Gossip Says