Keith Urban Allegedly Giving Nicole Kidman An Intervention Over Stressed Marriage, Unverified Report Says

Is Keith Urban planning Nicole Kidman’s intervention? One report says there’s too much stress in the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Shock Intervention!’

According to New Idea, Kidman and Urban are not happy. Urban is afraid that Kidman is working too hard. “It’s all become too much and Keith has every right to be mad,” an insider says. Her schedule is worse than she promised it would be.

Urban feels he has to intervene sooner rather than later if things don’t change. “It’s a last resort,” a source concludes. “He’s not going to stand by and let her work herself to exhaustion.”

What’s Going On With Nicole Kidman?

The title of this story, looming far larger than the article itself, says “Nicole Faces Shock Intervention!” The word “intervention” is closely associated with drug addiction, and its use here is no accident. The tabloid is trying to sell readers a story about Kidman having some sort of addiction but only delivers a story about her busy schedule.

This is a bait-and-switch because it promises a story that New Idea has no intention of delivering. This is a standard practice from this outlet. It once claimed Bindi Irwin was pregnant with quadruplets, only to instantly backtrack. It also claimed that ”it’s over” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but the story had nothing to do with divorce.

She’s Doing Fine

The core of this story is a sexist take about Nicole Kidman working too hard. Apparently, the press junket for Being the Ricardos is more than the professional actress can handle. Going as far back as 2001, Kidman has appeared in multiple projects every single year. She’s not busier than ever — she’s as busy as she ever was.

A cursory glance at Kidman’s Instagram page proves she and Urban are as happy as ever This outlet has no idea what it’s talking about.

Other Tall Tales

This is the same tabloid that claimed Urban would relapse with Kidman, a cruel story if ever there was one. Their successful careers inevitably mean Kidman and Urban will spend a lot of time apart, but that doesn’t mean either are going to toil in addiction because of it.

Gossip Cop also debunked New Idea’s stories of jealousy in the family. It claimed Kidman didn’t want Urban working beside LeAnn Rimes and Rita Ora. She and Urban are in far better shape than this tabloid would have you believe.

