Keanu Reeves Secretly Married, Moving To Europe?

Keanu Reeves is having the time of his life. Between John Wick and the Matrix 4, he’s at the helm of multiple major franchises. One report says his good fortune is bringing him to Europe. Is Reeves already married to longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Keanu’s Excellent Adventure’

According to OK!, Reeves has fallen in love with Germany, where he’s been filming a few films. He’s incredibly relaxed with Grant and feels at home. An insider reveals, “He and Alexandra love the artsy culture and laid-back lifestyle so much that they’re looking to buy a place there.”

The private couple secretly got married last April, a source reveals. The insider says that the “word is they exchanged vows before a small group of close friends and family in Malibu.” They’re now apparently focused on buying a home, and Berlin would make the most sense. Moving forward, Reeves plans to work less and see Grant more. A source concludes, “Keanu’s friends haven’t seen him this content in years. It’s obvious that Alexandra — and Europe — are good for him!”

Is Keanu Reeves Retiring With His Wife?

Buried in this story is a kernel of truth. OK! calls Grant and Reeves a “fiercely private pair,” which is accurate. They seldom if ever discuss one another to the press. Bearing that in mind, how could this tabloid know any of this story? Only the couple’s inner-inner circle would know where they plan to live, and there’s no way a friend that close would spill those details to this crummy outlet.

A rep for Reeves actually would know what he’s up to. They called both the wedding report and the plan to move to Europe “completely false.” The Babes in Toyland star is enjoying his time in Berlin, where he’s often spotted walking around town, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to relocate his entire life to Germany. As for the myth about slowing down, the Point Break will have to do press, produce, and star in a few more John Wick films, so that will keep him very busy for years to come.

Wedding Stories Abound

OK! is consumed by the idea of a potential wedding between Keanu Reeves and Grant. This story claims the two got married in Malibu in April, which is odd. In April, it claimed he and Grant got married in their backyard. It ran the Malibu wedding story in November 2019, then they apparently got engaged in May 2020. The sheer number of these stories is absurd.

Every few months this tabloid erroneously promises a Reeves wedding that never comes. He’s not retiring to Berlin either, so this story is completely false.