Keanu Reeves Marrying Longtime Girlfriend, Welcoming A Baby?

Is Keanu Reeves starting a family? One report says the John Wick star is getting married to longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant and will soon welcome a baby. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Low-Key Affair’

According to a July edition of OK!, Reeves is in suspiciously high spirits. His cheerfulness is owed to Grant, and a source believes they’ve already gotten married after a March engagement. “Some are saying they secretly wed and are planning to have a bigger celebration this summer,” the source explained. “They’re eager to begin their next chapter as a couple and that includes starting a family.”

Reeves and Grant plan to start a family “in the next few months,” an insider said. He’s reportedly even been shopping for a house in Germany to build a lovenest. In the meantime, they’re going on double dates with Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall. A source concludes that Reeves’s life is “the best it’s ever been and he has a lot to be grateful for — especially Alexandra.”

What’s Going On With Reeves’ Relationship?

A rep for Reeves set the record straight. Both the wedding and baby plans were “completely false.” To no one’s surprise, the summer passed without Reeves holding that public wedding. Every few months, OK! uses this wedding story to sell magazines, yet it never actually happens.

Gossip Cop is starting to lose count of the number of times OK! has promised that Reeves and Grant would wed. In 2019, it claimed they got married in Malibu. A few months later, they were getting engaged, and then they had a plan to wed by Christmas. This past April, Grant and the Point Break star were supposedly holding a backyard wedding. The sheer volume of these bogus stories is comical at this point.

What’s Keanu Reeves Up To?

Reeves is still in the midst of his renaissance and will star in numerous hotly anticipated films in the coming years. John Wick 4 and 5 are both in production, and he’s also a producer on its spin-off series The Continental. The Matrix Resurrections is slated for release by the end of 2021. Partner this with the return of Bill & Ted in 2020, and that makes three movie franchises all with Reeves at the helm. Good for him!

Grant and Reeves are regularly at the center of tabloid rumors. They’ve yet to get married or welcome any children, so it’s best to disregard these stories. Given how private the couple is, any and all so-called insiders shouldn’t be believed. Reeves and Grant aren’t married, so this story is false.