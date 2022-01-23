Katy Perry Spotted Without A Ring Amid Rumors Of Relationship Troubles With Orlando Bloom

Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hit a rough patch? One tabloid claims the couple is struggling to raise their new daughter while maintaining their busy careers. Here’s the latest gossip about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry Ditches Her Engagement Ring?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Katy Perry is so caught up with trying to be a working mother that her romance with Orlando Bloom has fallen to the wayside. Although the couple got engaged almost three years ago now, they’ve yet to set a date for their wedding. And now that witnesses have spotted Perry out and about without her engagement ring, fans fear they may never see their wedding day.

“With a one-year-old and a Vegas residency, Katy’s taken on a lot lately and she does get overwhelmed like any working mum,” an inside source dishes. “Sometimes she forgets to put her ring on, and she’ll field phone calls from friends asking if everything’s okay between her and Orlando. For the most part it is, but at the moment she seems to fried people can’t help but worry about her.”

The source notes that thankfully Perry doesn’t have to bear all of these responsibilities alone. “Orlando has spoken in the past about how he’s had to step up his game now that he has a beautiful baby daughter with Katy [Daisy], and let’s hope he keeps sticking to that because the singer has never been so loaded up with responsibilities.”

Katy Perry ‘Overwhelmed’ By Being A Mother?

While any working mother is allowed to feel overwhelmed from time to time, there’s no need to worry about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. While it’s true Perry may have forgotten to slip her engagement ring on before a recent outing, the ring has since returned. She certainly remembered to put on the ring for a date night with Bloom during a break from her Vegas residency.

And Perry also posted an adorable tribute to Bloom on Instagram for his birthday earlier this month. In the caption, Perry wrote, “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know. thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”

It’s obvious that the tabloid just wanted to raise alarms over a single photo of Perry without her ring. But according to all available evidence, Perry and her family are doing just fine.

Other Ringless Stories From The Tabloid

This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day has sounded alarms when a married celebrity was spotted without their ring. Back in 2020, the tabloid claimed Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s marriage was in trouble after Kunia was spotted without her ring. Then, the outlet reported Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were headed for a “shock split” after DeGeneres stepped out without her wedding ring. Since both of these couples turned out to be just fine, it’s safe to say there’s no need to worry about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

More Trending News

George And Amal Clooney Allegedly Sleeping In Separate Rooms Amid Marital Disputes, Anonymous Source Claims

Stay-At-Home Mom Documents Busy Day For Boyfriend Who Claimed ‘She Does Nothing At Home All Day’

Jessica Biel Allegedly Forcing Justin Timberlake To Avoid Working With His Ex, Leave Hollywood Amid Rumors Of Struggling Marriage

‘Vengeful’ Angelina Jolie Allegedly Spending Brad Pitt’s Money On ‘Shopping Sprees’ With Kids Despite $120 Million Net Worth, Source Claims

IRS Supposedly Blowing Lid Off Of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Latest Charity Scandal, Rumor Claims