Katy Perry Allegedly Got An Ex Banned From American Idol, Per Questionable Source

Is Katy Perry getting picky about which songs contestants on American Idol should be allowed to sing? One tabloid claims Perry wants to keep one of her exes’ discography far away from the show. Here’s what we know about Perry’s alleged artist ban.

‘American Idol’ Bans Katy Perry’s Ex-Boyfriend’s Songs?

Per the National Enquirer, Katy Perry doesn’t want to hear John Mayer’s music ever again. Perry and Mayer famously dated on and off for about 3 years before calling it quits in 2015. But her past relationship was dredged up again on a recent episode of American Idol. On the show, contestant Noah Thompson sang Mayer’s “Heartbreak Warfare,” leaving Perry mortified.

“On TV, Katie seemed to laugh it off, but off-camera she wasn’t happy at all,” an insider confides. “There are millions of songs contestants could sing on the show and they chose John Mayer. Not cool, and it will not happen again.” The performance was actually part of a game on the show where judges anonymously chose songs for the contestants, and it was Perry’s co-panelist Luke Bryan that selected Mayer’s song.

“Luke just loved the song and never thought about John’s connection to Katy,” the tipster clarifies. “The last thing in the world Luke would want to do is upset or embarrass her. Moving forward, John Mayer’s music has been banned.”

Is ‘American Idol’ Really Banning John Mayer’s Music?

This report is just silly. First of all, Perry’s melodramatic reaction was all for laughs, and we’re sure she isn’t really incapable of hearing her exes’ songs. What the outlet fails to mention is that part of the show’s segment required the contestant to guess which judge selected the piece for them to sing. Thompson guessed that Perry chose the song, not knowing about her history with the musician.

Perry then hilariously responded with a pained expression, “I think you should Wikipedia me,” and did a bit where she hid under the judges’ table to escape the awkward moment. Everyone on the show was laughing along, and there wasn’t any real tension in the moment. So, no, we don’t believe the show is banning Mayer’s music.

More Nonsense About Katy Perry

This is far from the first time we’ve caught the National Enquirer spreading misinformation about Katy Perry. Back in 2018, the outlet claimed American Idol made Perry make amends with Taylor Swift because—and this should sound familiar—Perry wanted to ban Swift’s songs from the show. Then the outlet reported Perry’s fiance Orlando Bloom was flirting with Selena Gomez.

And the outlet even claimed Perry and Bloom were only getting married because she was pregnant. But, surprise, surprise, the article was published a year and a half before Perry gave birth to her daughter, rendering the outlet’s story impossible. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t have any real insight into Perry’s personal or professional life.

