Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Ready For Baby No. 2?

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ready to have another baby? One tabloid claims Perry and Bloom are excited to give their daughter a little sibling. Here’s what we know about the couple’s baby plans.

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Having ‘Baby Talk’?

This week, Us Weekly reports Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want to start trying for another baby. An insider dishes to the tabloid, “They’ve been ready and willing to have another child for a while now.” And apparently, there’s no time like the present! The couple welcomed their first daughter, Daisy, to the world just last year, and the new parents couldn’t be happier.

“Daisy has brought them so much joy and changed their world in ways they didn’t think possible,” an inside source dishes. But it’s about more than having another baby. According to the source, the couple is eager to give Daisy a sibling. “There’s a lot of love in their hearts and their lives in general, and they’d both love to give her a little brother or sister.”

Perry, Bloom ‘Gunning For Number Two’?

While we don’t doubt Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are doting parents, there’s simply no evidence to suggest their trying to have another baby. Both Perry and Bloom seem content with their daughter, and we doubt the couple is in any hurry to give her a sibling. In fact, the magazine didn’t even bother mentioning that Daisy already has a sibling. Bloom and his supermodel ex-wife Miranda Kerr have a 10-year-old son. And since the blended family is quite close, Daisy will likely grow up close to Kerr’s two young sons from her marriage to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Besides, Us Weekly is not the first tabloid to push this narrative. Over the summer, Who reported that Perry was already pregnant with her second child. At the time, it was obvious the magazine was just speculating and there was no evidence to suggest Perry was pregnant. And looking at this latest report, it’s clear it has even less evidence. While the tabloids and fans are eager to know Perry and Bloom’s plans for the future, they’ll just have to wait.

Other Pregnancy Stories From The Tabloid

This isn’t the first time Us Weekly got it wrong about a celebrity pregnancy. Back in 2018, the magazine claimed Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were expecting a baby via surrogate. Then the magazine followed up that story, claiming Stefani and Shelton had “baby fever.” And more recently, the outlet reported Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting their fourth child. Since none of these stories turned out to be true, it’s safe to say readers shouldn’t trust Us Weekly when it comes to celebrity pregnancy stories.