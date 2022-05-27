Katie Holmes Allegedly Begged Tom Cruise To Save Her From Ruin Last Year, Dubious Gossip Claimed

Did Katie Holmes turn to Tom Cruise last year for financial help? Twelve months ago, we confronted one tabloid for claiming just that. Let’s take another look at the wild story.

Katie Holmes On The Brink Of ‘Financial Ruin’?

Last May, we took a look at a story from New Idea claiming Katie Holmes was deep in a financial hole, and she had no choice but to ask her ex-husband Tom Cruise for help. “Katie has huge expenses, and she’s not bringing in a steady paycheck from films or TV shows right now,” an insider dished. The tabloid noted that with the pandemic, Holmes also lost revenue from event appearances and product promotions. “Katie was proud of walking away from Tom without securing a hefty financial settlement, but in hindsight, that may have been a huge mistake,” the tipster concluded.

Does Katie Holmes Regret Divorcing Tom Cruise?

This report was absolutely delusional when it was published, and time hasn’t given it any more credibility. First of all, while Katie Holmes doesn’t receive any kind of spousal support from Cruise, the actor does reportedly cough up about $400,000 a year in child support. Holmes and Suri are well supported.

Furthermore, we seriously doubted Holmes was struggling. It’s true that she went on a brief hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she’s otherwise been working consistently this entire time. And if Holmes’ estimated $25 million net worth can’t keep someone afloat during a brief period of unemployment, we’re not sure what will. In more recent news, the Dawson’s Creek alum recently co-wrote a movie that she’s both directing and starring in. Obviously, Holmes never disappeared from the movie world.

And now, over a year after this original story was published, we haven’t found any evidence to suggest Holmes and Cruise are even in contact, let alone that she’s begging him for money. On the contrary, Holmes recently stepped out looking happier than ever with a new man on her arm. Obviously, Holmes doesn’t have any regrets about divorcing Cruise.

The Tabloid On Katie Holmes And Tom Cruise

Unfortunately, New Idea hasn’t gotten any more accurate in its reporting on Katie Holmes and her ex-husband Tom Cruise. Last year, the outlet reported Cruise was going to the altar with his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell. Then the magazine claimed Cruise was planning to publicly reunite with Suri after spending the last 10 years apart. And more recently, the publication alleged Holmes stopped Cruise from giving Suri a $90,000 birthday gift. New Idea clearly doesn’t have a clue what’s going on in Holmes and Cruise’s lives.

