Katie Holmes Thrilled To Welcome A Sister For Suri?

There has been an overwhelming number of pregnancy speculations surrounding Katie Holmes over the past few years. Last year, one tabloid predicted that Holmes would add another member to her family without releasing the father’s name. Now, Gossip Cop is looking back to see just how accurate the tabloid’s story was.

Katie Holmes Spotted With A Baby Bump?

Last year, New Idea claimed that “a sister for Suri” was on the way for Holmes. This claim was made after Holmes was spotted showing off a baby bump while enjoying a night out in New York City, and the outlet pointed to paparazzi photos of the star as proof. Additionally, the magazine cited an insider close to Holmes that confirmed the pregnancy rumors were true.

Another bit of intrigue in the story was the speculation surrounding who fathered Katie Holmes’ baby. The same insider stated that “Katie hasn’t publicly dated anyone since Jamie Foxx.” The gap in her dating history led to everyone “trying to guess who the father could be.” The tabloid also reported that Holmes’ daughter, Suri, had been “begging her mom for a little sister.” The narrative is intriguing and heartwarming all at the same time, but was any of it true?

What’s Going On With Katie Holmes?

We found almost too many holes in this story to give it any credit. First off, one of Katie Holmes’ reps was quick to deny this story and even said the report was “disgusting and untrue.” Secondly, the picture that showed Holmes’ “baby bump” was obviously a result of the wind blowing her dress. Finally, New Idea claimed to have an “insider,” but based on the tabloids’ history with unreliable sources, it’s almost impossible to give this one any credit.

This isn’t the first time (and probably won’t be the last) that Gossip Cop has debunked pregnancy rumors about Katie Holmes. In 2019, the same tabloid reported Holmes and Foxx were expecting a child. This story was formed simply because Foxx and Holmes made their public appearance together at the Met Gala. The baby never came, meaning the story was entirely made up. Earlier this year, New Idea claimed she was having twins, although that story made no mention of Suri’s supposed sister. Katie Holmes is a high-profile actress, and it’s clear the tabloids are just creating rumors for an enticing headline.