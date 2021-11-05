Katie Holmes’ Friends Worried About Her Unrecognizably Sad And Lonely Life?

Is Katie Holmes suffering from loneliness? On tabloid’s cover story claims the Batman Begins beauty is struggling to keep it together. Here’s what we know about Holmes’ most recent heartbreak.

Katie Holmes ‘Unrecognizable’ In Recent Photos?

This week’s edition of Star reports Katie Holmes doesn’t look like herself in recent photos. During a recent sighting of the Dawson’s Creek star, she dawned casual clothes, a “cheap-looking” cap, and chipped nail polish, making many people wonder what happened to the usually put-together actress. “Katie looked so lost and alone,” a witness dished to the tabloid. “I did a double-take when I saw her because she looked so different — like someone who couldn’t even afford to get her nails done. She seemed so stressed and sad.”

While Holmes insists she has everything under control, her friends aren’t sure. “Katie swears that she’s OK, but she struggles to get out of bed every morning and sometimes spends weekends just hitting the snooze button,” a source confides. “The truth is, she has no man, she’s going through financial problems and she’s really stressed out. Everyone is really concerned that she starting to lose it.”

Katie Holmes Struggling To Get Out Of Bed?

This report is all from a single photo of Katie Holmes. God forbid an actress goes out in public without perfect nails and a full face of makeup. There wasn’t anything concerning about Holmes’ appearance. It’s possible something was weighing on her mind, but a single photo isn’t enough to prove the actress is in crisis. The tabloid even admits that representatives for Holmes have denied this story.

Besides, her career is far from struggling. It’s true Holmes isn’t seen on screen as often anymore, but her career behind the camera is taking off. She was recently spotted in New York City directing her third feature-length film. Holmes certainly isn’t wandering around in a sad daze looking for her next boyfriend. In fact, a source told E!, “Dating is not a huge priority for her,” adding, “She has a full plate with work and Suri.”

Besides, no real friend of Holmes is running to the tabloids to tell the world how “sad” she is or how bad she is at dating. And the tabloid even cops to the fact that representatives for Holmes denied its story. It’s obvious there was no truth to this tale and readers shouldn’t believe a word of it.

The Tabloids On Katie Holmes

Magazines are always making up stories about Holmes’ dating life. Earlier this year, Woman’s Day reported Holmes had a secret boyfriend. New Idea also claimed Holmes was pregnant. And more recently, OK! alleged Holmes was moving to Los Angeles to snag a celebrity boyfriend. Clearly, these tabloids have no insight into Holmes’ personal life.