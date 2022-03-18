One Of Katie Holmes’ Famous Exes Is Apparently Desperate To Get A Second Chance With Her, Gossip Claims

Is Katie Holmes thinking about revisiting one of her famous flings? One tabloid claims a famous actor is desperately trying to win a second chance with Holmes. Here’s the latest gossip about Katie Holmes’ love life.

Katie Holmes ‘Flunks Dating Game’?

Last October, the National Enquirer reported Katie Holmes was a “love loser” who “can’t keep a man.” According to the report, Holmes is done with romance, and she wants to put all of her energy into her career. “She’s focused on directing and meetings, and any downtime she has she spends at home. Katie’s worn out by dating,” a source spills. And things are looking good for the Dawson’s Creek actress who recently finished filming a movie she wrote.

But sources say Holmes’ ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx is coming out of the woodwork to try and woo his old flame. “It’s no secret Jamie wants another chance with Katie. He thinks she’s looking good, and he misses the hot sex. But she’s not responding to his overtures,” the tipster reveals. And it doesn’t look like Foxx is going to have any luck barking up Holmes’ tree. “She’s romantic at heart. That’s why she got so swept off her feet by Tom [Cruise], Jamie, and then Emilio [Vitolo]. But after what she went through, being in a relationship had lost its shine for her,” the snitch concludes.

Katie Holmes ‘Worn Out By Dating’?

While it does seem like Katie Holmes is focused on her career at the moment, that is the only part of this story we’re willing to buy. First of all, we don’t trust this “insider” at all. While the anonymous tipster claims to be close to Holmes, we’re certain no one truly trusted by the actress would go running to such a disrespectful tabloid. This magazine has no problem calling Holmes a “love loser” and saying she “can’t keep a man.” And of course, the crass tipster makes a completely unnecessary comment about Holmes and Foxx’s sex life when it never even needed to be brought up.

So, looking at this report as a whole, it just feels gross. Holmes’ love life isn’t anyone’s business, and if she doesn’t want to date, that’s totally her choice. And given that the media wasn’t even sure if Holmes and Foxx were dating for the majority of their extremely private years-long relationship, we seriously doubt anyone would know if Foxx was trying to get back in touch with Holmes.

The Magazine On Katie Holmes

We’re even more suspicious of this article after looking at the National Enquirer‘s past reporting on Holmes. Back in 2020, the tabloid claimed Holmes was becoming a “stage mom” for her daughter, Suri. Then the outlet reported Holmes was paranoid her ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo would “get revenge” on her. Then, back in June, the publication alleged Holmes was still in love with Vitolo after their breakup. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t have a clue what’s going on in Holmes’ personal life.

