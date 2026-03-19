Kathy Hilton Just Got Sued

Reality television personality Kathy Hilton is facing a negligence lawsuit after a house guest claimed she suffered serious injuries while visiting Hilton’s Los Angeles property.

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TMZ obtained court documents that showed that one Kimberly Heffington has sued Kathy Hilton after she sustained an injury visiting her 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 15,000-square-foot mansion in Bel Air on August 25, 2024.

Heffington alleges that she tripped and fell while walking on the property due to uneven pavement. She claims her foot became lodged in a gap, meaning she “landed violently on the ground, causing her to suffer severe and permanent injuries, including but not limited to a complex medial meniscus tear to her right knee.”

She argues that the hazardous condition could have been prevented or mitigated if proper warnings had been in place. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Hilton failed to provide safety measures such as traffic cones or warning signs to alert visitors to the uneven surface.

Kathy Hilton Hit With Lawsuit From Someone Who Fell Over

The plaintiff is seeking compensation for medical expenses as well as unspecified damages. She also claims that some of her injuries may have long-term or permanent effects, increasing the potential financial stakes of the case.

Reports indicate that Hilton may have been hosting an estate sale at the residence around the time of the incident, possibly to raise funds for charity.

As of now, Hilton has not publicly responded to the allegations or the lawsuit.

Hilton, known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Kyle Richards’ sister, has remained a prominent figure in entertainment and social circles. This legal challenge marks a significant development that could draw further attention as the case proceeds through the courts.

Although suing for falling over in someone else’s house appears as a ridiculous action, one could argue that Kathy Hilton should have made sure her house was at least safe to walk in when hosting an event.

Whether Heffington should simply have watched where she was going or Hilton should have inspected her property before the event will be up to the courts to decide.