Kathie Lee Gifford Pushing Boyfriend To Propose As Soon As Possible?

Is Kathie Lee Gifford pressuring boyfriend Randy Cronk to propose? One tabloid claims the former Today host wants a ring soon or it’s over between them. Here’s what we know.

Kathie Lee Gifford ‘Wants A Ring ASAP’?

This week, OK! reports retired TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is giving her boyfriend Randy Cronk an ultimatum: Put a ring on it or get lost! Gifford met Cronk in 2019 after retiring from Today and hightailing it from New York to Nashville. And while Gifford is head over heels for Cronk, she’s still pretty traditional when it comes to marriage. An insider dished to the tabloid that Gifford “is madly in love with Randy and eager to take things to the next level. But she’s an old-fashioned gal at heart and would never consider living together unless they were married.”

This is Gifford’s first relationship since her husband of nearly thirty years, Frank Gifford, passed away in 2015. “Kathie Lee never thought she would find someone again,” the source confides, “but then Randy walked into her life, and the relationship turned serious fast.” That being said, she isn’t ready to go any further without making things official. “She’s not willing to compromise her beliefs about marriage,” the tipster explains. “She’s made it quite clear to Randy that he’s got to put a ring on it — sooner rather than later.”

Kathie Lee Gifford In A Rush To The Altar?

While Gifford seems crazy about her new beau, there’s nothing to suggest she’s in a hurry to get married. Gifford was married to her late husband for nearly thirty years, so we doubt she’s in any rush to get married again. Besides, she said in a recent interview that she didn’t want to put too much pressure on her relationship with Cronk. In an interview with Today, Gifford said “It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it,” adding, “To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I’m just so grateful.”

She went on to gush about Cronk, saying, “We have a great time together, and so at this point in my life that’s exactly what I want, you know? Different seasons of life — we weren’t meant to know each other before, it’s right now. We don’t know what the future holds at all, but we’re having fun today.” Gifford seems perfectly content at the moment, so we doubt she’s risking it all for an engagement ring.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Engagements

But we wouldn’t trust OK! anywhere a celebrity engagement is concerned — hypothetical or not. The magazine reported Halle Berry was secretly engaged to her boyfriend. And the tabloid also alleged on multiple occasions that Keanu Reeves was engaged to his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. Since none of these reports turned out to be true, it’s safe to say this story about Gifford won’t amount to anything either.