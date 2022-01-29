Kathie Lee Gifford Allegedly Ready To Take Jenna Bush Hager’s Job And Return To ‘Today,’ Show Gossip Said

Is Kathie Lee Gifford ready to return to the Today show? Last year, one outlet claimed Gifford had grown tired of retirement, and she wanted to take her old job back from Jenna Bush Hager. Let’s take another look at the wild rumor.

Kathie Lee Gifford’s Return Spells Drama For ‘Today’?

Around this time last year, the Globe reported that Kathie Lee Gifford was “talking to NBC bigwigs about coming back to Today,” which was met with mixed reactions from the staff. “The producers are thrilled and are actually considering making the show’s fourth hour a threesome,” an insider dished. “They feel it just hasn’t been the same without Kathie Lee.” But since Jenna Bush Hager filled Gifford’s place when she bid the show farewell in 2019, the news reportedly had Hager feeling understandably anxious.

“Jenna never really grabbed the audience like Kathie Lee,” the tipster confided. “Kathie Lee’s been a Today mainstay for years and made the viewers laugh and cry sometimes, too. She’s an open book and her motto has always been, my life is your life.” Hager was “feeling threatened” by Gifford’s potential return, and she was “complaining this is so like Kathie Lee to butt in where she’s not wanted.” The source concluded by saying that she doesn’t “hate” Gifford, but she preferred her was her was “800 miles away.”

What’s Going On With Kathie Lee Gifford?

Kathie Lee Gifford doesn’t plan to return to her role on the Today show, and she likely never did. As much as fans would probably rejoice to see Gifford return, she didn’t just leave the show on a whim. Since bidding New York goodbye, Gifford has stayed busy with projects that she’s passionate about. She’s written books, she’s made movies, and she even met a man in Nashville, Tennessee. During a recent guest appearance on Today, she explained that she’s in a “beautiful season” of her life.

“I have a very sweet man in my life,” she said. “He’s good for me, and I’m good for him. And that’s all that I’ll say about it, because there’s nothing else to talk about,” she cheekily remarked. From what we can tell, Gifford is happier than ever, and we doubt she wants to trade in her new life in Nashville to return to her old job. Not to mention, she seems fond of Hager, so we doubt she’d try to push her out just to get the old gig back.

The Tabloid On Kathie Lee Gifford And ‘Today’

But since this report was published, the Globe has kept the gossip mill churning. Last spring, the outlet claimed Today‘s Hoda Kotb delayed her wedding after getting cold feet. Then, the magazine alleged Gifford demanded her boyfriend to propose “or she’ll walk.” And more recently, the publication reported Gifford was fighting with her new beau for flirting with her co-star. Obviously, the Globe isn’t the most trustworthy source when it comes to Gifford’s personal or professional life.

