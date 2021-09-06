Kathie Lee Gifford Demands Boyfriend Propose ‘Or She’ll Walk,’ Report Says

Is Kathie Lee Gifford pressuring her boyfriend, Randy Cronk, to propose? One magazine claims the former Today host is “desperate” to get hitched. Here’s what we know.

Kathie Lee Gifford Issues An Ultimatum?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports Kathie Lee Gifford is eager to tie the knot with her boyfriend Randy Cronk. An insider tells the tabloid that the former Today host is “in love” with Cronk and “wants to take things to the next level — the sooner the better.” Kathie Lee Gifford’s former husband, Frank Gifford, tragically passed away in 2015, and the outlet asserts she’s trying to “ditch her widow’s weeds.”

The source goes on, “She’s convinced he feels the same way. This relationship has been moving along very fast and they spend all of their free time together. But Kathie Lee’s very strict about these things and would never consider officially living together unless she was married. She made Randy understand this from the beginning but now it’s ‘get off the pot’ or she’ll walk.”

The outlet then attests that Kathie Lee’s recent move from New York to Nashville, Tennessee, has been life-changing for her. “When Kathie Lee moved to Tennessee she vowed to find happiness and maybe someone new. When she was introduced to Randy, she found him kind, funny, and sexy,” the insider muses, “she’d met her perfect match!”

But the magazine insists Kathie Lee is ready to take the next step. “It’s been two years already they’ve been dating and she’s hinting loudly that it’s time to start a new chapter. She feels if it’s meant to be, he’ll propose. But her friends worry she’ll end up pushing him away.”

Kathie Lee Says ‘Put A Ring On It Or Get Lost’?

While we don’t doubt Kathie Lee Gifford is in love with her boyfriend, we don’t think she’s giving him any ultimatums. Despite the magazine’s insistence, there’s no evidence that Kathie Lee is in any rush to get married. After all, she was married to her last husband for nearly thirty years. We doubt she’s rushing into anything at the moment. Besides, she said in a recent interview that she had no intentions of putting too much pressure on her and Cronk’s relationship.

In an interview with Today, Kathie Lee Gifford said, “We have a great time together, and so at this point in my life that’s exactly what I want, you know? Different seasons of life — we weren’t meant to know each other before, it’s right now. We don’t know what the future holds at all, but we’re having fun today.” With that sentiment in mind, we don’t think the star is jeopardizing what she and Cronk have over an obsessive desire to get married.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Weddings

This wouldn’t be the first time the Globe wrongly reported that a celebrity was rushing to the altar. Not long ago, the magazine reported that Vanna White was determined to get married before she turned 65. Then the outlet claimed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were moving “at full speed” and had even hired a wedding planner. To put a twist on the usual narrative, the outlet even reported Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was refusing to marry her fiance Jason Statham. It’s obvious the Globe has no insight into celebrity relationships or weddings.