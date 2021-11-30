Kathie Lee Allegedly Fighting With Her Boyfriend Over Her Flirting With Her Co-Star

Are Kathie Lee Gifford and Randy Cronk fighting over TV’s Craig Ferguson? One report says a jaunty outing with the former Late Late Show host has driven Gifford’s boyfriend into a jealous rage. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Kathie Lee Gets Flirty With Married Craig!’

According to the Globe, Gifford’s been flirting up a storm with Ferguson because her relationship with Cronk is on the fritz. The former Today star’s romance has cooled off. “She’s spooked Randy by demanding a wedding ring so soon, and blabbing about him on TV didn’t help,” an insider says.

Cronk is Gifford’s first partner since NFL legend Frank Gifford passed away in 2015. Kathie Lee thought Cronk was serious about marriage, but he was just playing. “She’s not seeing Randy so much anymore, and although it’s not over, it’s not good either,” a source says. To help get back at him, Gifford started flirting with former co-star Ferguson in full view of the cameras.

Gifford doesn’t care that Ferguson’s been married for 13 years. “She’s laying it on thick with Craig,” a source says. “People think she’s just masking her disappointment over Randy by abetting her eyelashes at Craig — but the thing is, he’s happily married and his wife can’t like this.”

What’s Going On With Kathie Lee Gifford?

Ferguson and Gifford haven’t been spotted together since their film Then Came You came out last year. This story uses a photo from the trailer in this story to make it look like they’re hanging out. This is deliberately misleading. Gifford’s been too busy celebrating her daughter’s wedding to do much of anything else.

A story from her memoir, It’s Never Too Late, described Gifford having fun with a mystery man, probably Cronk, but ultimately backing away. They haven’t been spotted in years, and it’s unclear if he was at the wedding. This outlet greatly exaggerates how serious their relationship is.

Since leaving Today, Gifford’s personal life has gotten much more private. Since she and Ferguson haven’t been spotted together, there’s no way we can trust this story.

Other Bogus Stories

Kathie Lee Gifford is a frequent target of The Globe’s ire. A few months ago, it claimed Gifford was demanding Cronk propose. This Ferguson story serves as a bizarre follow-up, but it was wrong then and it’s wrong now. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Gifford feuding with Hoda Kotb.

Just because Gifford isn’t on Today anymore doesn’t mean she now despises her close friend. Ferguson and Gifford are just friends but nothing more, and there’s no reason for this story to exist.

