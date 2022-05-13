Katherine Schwarzenegger Allegedly Leaning On Mom Maria Shriver Over Chris Pratt’s Absence, Unverified Insider Says

Is Katherine Schwarzenegger leaning on her mom Maria Shriver to get through her second pregnancy? One tabloid claims Schwarzenegger has been struggling since Chris Pratt has been absent. Let’s check in on the growing family.

Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘Leaning On Mom’?

This week, OK! reports Katherine Schwarzenegger has been struggling with her second pregnancy since her husband Chris Pratt hasn’t been around to support her. While the in-demand actor is busy shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Schwarzenegger has apparently been turning to her mom Maria Shriver for emotional support. And sources say Shriver has been exactly where her daughter is, and she always knows just what to say.

“She tells Katherine stories about how [Arnold Schwarzenegger] was always working when she was pregnant. Maria understands what she’s going through,” the tipster confesses. And sources say Pratt “feels bad about being away during this special time, but Katherine doesn’t guilt-trip him.” But even so, the insider notes that the future’s looking brighter. “Chris’ next two movies are voice-over work, so he can be home during the baby’s first few months… Sure, Katherine wishes he was around more, but Maria says it’s the life they chose when they married box-office superstars!”

Is Katherine Schwarzenegger Struggling?

While this is a fairly sweet and simple story, we seriously doubt this tabloid’s “insider” truly has this kind of insight into Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family life. It’s quite bizarre to pretend to know the details of private conversations between any mother and daughter, so we just aren’t quite buying this tale. And it’s true that Pratt has a hectic work schedule that keeps him away, but judging from social media, Katherine seems to be handling her second pregnancy like a champ.

But right in line with the outlet’s story, we’re sure that Shriver is always there with advice for her daughter. In a recent Instagram post celebrating Shriver for Mother’s Day, Schwarzenegger wrote, “I love you and hope to be half the mother you are!” So, clearly, this magazine isn’t taking a big leap with its claims.

The Tabloid On Katherine Schwarzenegger

Of course, we have a hard time believing anything OK! writes about the Schwarzeneggers since it’s repeatedly gotten it wrong about Katherine and Chris Pratt. A couple of years ago, the publication alleged Pratt was annoying her with questions about her dad. And most recently, the outlet claimed Pratt was outright feuding with the Schwarzenegger family. Clearly, OK! is no authority on the Schwarzenegger clan.

