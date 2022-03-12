Kate Winslet’s Husband Allegedly Upset About Her Close Relationship With A Male Co-Star, Gossip Said

Is Kate Winslet upsetting her husband, Edward Smith, by pushing forward with her latest project? One tabloid claims Smith isn’t fond of Winslet’s latest on-screen love interest. Here’s what we know about Winslet’s upcoming movie.

Kate Winslet ‘Ruffling Feathers’ With Co-Star?

New Idea reports Kate Winslet’s close relationship with Jude Law is starting to cause problems in her marriage to Edward Smith — formerly known as Ned Rocknroll. Producers recently announced that Law would be starring alongside Winslet in Lee, a biopic about model and WWII photojournalist Lee Miller. “They’re thrilled to be teaming up again,” an insider dishes. Winslet and Law first worked together on The Holiday before teaming up again in Contagion, but this will be the first time acting opposite one another.

And sources say Smith has reason to worry, since Winslet and Law’s chemistry has been “off the charts” during rehearsals. “Ned was always a bit funny about Kate’s leading men. Until recently, he was extremely fixed on her close friendship with Leo [DiCaprio],” a tipster confides. “Now, Jude is on his radar. Kate has never hid the fact that she thought he was one of Britain’s hottest actors.”

Sources add that the timing couldn’t be worse for Smith. “Ned going through a crisis of confidence over Kate and Jude couldn’t have come at a worse time given they’ve been bickering a lot lately,” the snitch explains. “They’ve struggled during the pandemic lockdowns. Ned can be a bit insecure and always fears the worst, which then puts a lot of pressure on poor Kate.”

Kate Winslet’s Marriage Threatened By Romances?

This story is a bit hard to believe. As strange as it may seem to those of us not in showbusiness, falling in love with people on screen is somewhat the norm for professional actors like Kate Winslet. So, we’re sure that after 10 years of marriage, Edward Smith has learned to trust his wife.

And there isn’t any need to worry from Jude Law’s side of things. The outlet doesn’t even bother mentioning that Law has been married to Philippa Coan since 2019, and they recently welcomed their first child together. Since Law is very clearly spoken for, we seriously doubt anyone is too worried about him making a move on Winslet.

What About Their ‘Bickering’?

We also aren’t buying the idea that Winslet and Smith’s marriage was already fragile. Just a few months before this article was published, Winslet gave an emotional shoutout to her husband while accepting her Emmy Award.

“My children — Mia, Joe, and Bear — the greatest people in the world. And my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life,” she said. “Yes, I am the winner! Thank you so much.” And later, in the press room, she recalled attending her first Emmys ceremony with Smith. “When I was here 10 years ago with Mildred Pierce we had actually just met,” said Winslet. “I knew that I was going to spend my life with this man.”

She continued, “We’re getting to the Emmys and I was just so in a whirlwind of having just met him that I couldn’t even concentrate and I vividly remember making an absolutely appalling speech because I was not on planet earth because I had fallen head over heels in love with this person who I just met. So to have him here, it’s really quite special.”

More Jealousy Stories From The Tabloid

This seems to be a common narrative for New Idea. Last year, the outlet claimed Keith Urban was worried about Nicole Kidman’s “steamy” scenes with Javier Bardem. Then the magazine reported Urban was demanding Kidman to avoid working with certain male actors. And the publication even alleged growing jealousy was driving Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky apart. It’s pretty evident that New Idea isn’t the most reliable source for updates on celebrity couples.

