Sketchy Source Says Kate Moss Supposedly Wants Johnny Depp Back After Legal Victory

Is Kate Moss trying to rekindle her iconic romance with Johnny Depp? One tabloid claims the actor’s recent court trial has brought Moss back into his life. Let’s take a closer look at the former couple’s rumored reconciliation.

Kate Moss ‘Wants Johnny Back’?

This week, In Touch reports that sparks were flying between Johnny Depp and Kate Moss behind the scenes of his defamation trial. Shortly after Moss testified on Depp’s behalf in a virtual court appearance, the supermodel surprised fans by showing up to Depp’s London concert.

While Moss is still believed to be dating Nikolai von Bismarck, sources say she still holds a flame for Depp. “Kate still has feelings for him, and some say she even wants him back!” an insider tells the tabloid. “[At the concert] Johnny thanked her from the bottom of his heart for having his back. The spark was very much alive.”

Kate Moss ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Johnny Depp?

We can’t say that we found this rumor surprising. The media coverage of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial was impossible to ignore. For days on end, it was all that the internet could talk about, and the tone was overwhelmingly in Depp’s favor. And for Moss’s part, she certainly showed up for her ex.

In court, Amber Heard relayed a rumor that Depp pushed Moss down a flight of stairs during their relationship. The model agreed to testify, and, in her virtual appearance, Moss put the rumor to bed.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did,” Moss recounted. “There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back… I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.”

And right on cue, everyone that was supporting Depp online instantly fell in love with Moss, too. So, it’s no wonder they’re rooting for them to reunite—people ship celebrities for much less. But even with Moss showing up to Depp’s concert, a romantic reunion still seems a bit far-fetched.

According to photos from that night, Moss left Depp’s concert alone. Not to mention, we have absolutely no reason to believe Moss has split from her partner Nikolai von Bismarck. As of late April, the couple was very much still together. So, for every piece of evidence pointing to a reunion, we have two saying they’re probably just friends. But, hey, in the age of Bennifer 2.0, anything is possible.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss aren't the only famous exes In Touch are rooting for. Over the years, the magazine has published countless false reports claiming Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were getting back together. Last year, the outlet claimed Pitt and Aniston were in love again. Then the magazine reported Pitt and Aniston were secretly living together in Paris. And more recently, the publication alleged Pitt and Aniston were "just having fun" in a non-exclusive relationship. So, we aren't ready to trust In Touch anywhere famous exes are concerned.

