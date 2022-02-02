Kate Middleton Allegedly Struggling With Rumors That She’s Too Thin, Royal Gossip Says

Is Kate Middleton struggling with the public’s response to her recent portraits? One tabloid claims the duchess has been overwhelmed by an onslaught of online criticism. Here’s what we know.

Kate Middleton ‘Under Pressure’ To Gain Weight?

This week, OK! reports Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday was bittersweet. The Cambridges shared three portraits of the duchess to mark the occasion, but the photos received mixed reviews. While many thought that the pictures were stunning, others remarked that Middleton was “too thin” and urged her to “just eat.” And while the duchess would never admit it, the comments are getting to her.

“Kate is very active, but that hasn’t stopped people from accusing her of being unhealthy,” an inside source dishes. “It’s offensive and it’s body-shaming, and she’s sick of it.” And all of the media attention hasn’t helped the duchess’ mental state. “She’s been the most-watched member of the royal family for years,” the tipster explains. “Trying to be perfect all the time can be exhausting and nerve-wracking… especially when the criticism isn’t warranted.”

And this talk about her weight certainly isn’t new. “Kate has long been the subject of debate over her weight,” the source confesses. “There’s speculation it recently dropped to a waif-like 95-pounds, but she’s telling friends those estimates are way off.” Nevertheless, the harsh words are starting to take a toll on her. “Kate usually brushes things like this off, but she’s starting to hit her breaking point,” the snitch whispers. “Her friends are saying she should stand up for herself. It’s time to put a stop to all of this weight-shaming nonsense — once and for all!”

Kate Middleton Sick Of Body-Shaming?

We might be more inclined to believe this tabloid’s story if it wasn’t OK! reporting on it. The magazine has a checkered history when it comes to Kate Middleton. Back in September, the outlet claimed Middleton was planning to have another baby. But the tabloid carefully hinted that she was concerned about going through the severe morning sickness again as she had during her past pregnancies.

Then, only a couple of months later, the outlet again reported that the duchess was pregnant with her fourth child. The publication even went as far as to say that she “was experiencing nausea just weeks ago that appeared to cause her weight to drop somewhere around 96 pounds.” So, it looks like the “speculation” that Middleton’s weight had dropped as low as 95 pounds most likely came from the magazine’s own past reporting.

So, ironically, OK! is the one obsessing over Middleton’s weight. And given its many false predictions that Middleton was pregnant, we’re guessing it’s not the most reliable source when it comes to the duchess. So, while we completely agree that Middleton has been the subject of unfair and harsh body-shaming, we doubt this outlet has any meaningful insights on the matter.

