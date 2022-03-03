Kate Middleton Allegedly Confronting Rose Hanbury Over Supposed Affair With Prince William, Struggling With Resurfaced Cheating Rumors, Royal Gossips Say

Is Kate Middleton struggling with doubts about her and Prince William‘s marriage? Rumor has it, resurfaced cheating rumors have sent the duchess spiraling. Here’s the latest chatter from the tabloids.

Kate Middleton Fighting With Prince William?

Back in January, Star reported Kate Middleton and Prince William were being plagued by cheating rumors once again. After a UK journalist accused William of covering up reports of his rumored affair with Rose Hanbury, the unwelcomed reminder brought back old fears for Middleton. “Not only have the rumors resurfaced, Kate’s insecurities have too,” an insider confided.

But we weren’t buying this story. Firstly, William’s alleged affair was never proven in any capacity, and the family has always denied the rumors. And since there was so little holding up the rumors, they died out on their own. So, we doubt Middleton was too upset by a single journalist’s comments about an affair that likely never even happened.

Kate Middleton Reliving Her ‘Worst Nightmare’?

Then, In Touch claimed that the resurfaced affair rumors cast a dark cloud on Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday. The magazine compared Middleton’s falling out with Hanbury to that of Meghan Markle. “Kate had a huge war with Meghan Markle, but at least she went away. Rose is here to stay. But Kate knows she has to keep calm and carry on.”

But again, these tips held no water. Since William likely never even had an affair with Hanbury, we didn’t see why Middleton would be so upset by this gossip. And since the outlet insisted on bringing this drama back to Meghan Markle, it was clear that In Touch never had pure intentions with this story.

Kate Middleton Had ‘Showdown’ With Rose Hanbury?

Finally, In Touch claimed Middleton and William were in a rough patch after rumors of his infidelity resurfaced. Apparently, Middleton was so conflicted that she wanted to go straight to Hanbury for answers. The magazine claimed Middleton had done so before when the rumors first surfaced, but now she needed the truth. “Kate will be firm and demand answers, but she won’t lose it. She may not like what she hears, but she knows she has to keep calm and carry on, no matter what.”

This time, Middleton likely never needed to leave her home to get answers. Since there was never any evidence to suggest William ever even had an affair in the first place, we weren’t buying this story of Middleton’s internal conflict. The only people still talking about William’s alleged relationship with Rose Hanbury are sleazy tabloids, so we doubt Middleton is even tuned into the mindless gossip.

More Royal Stories From Suggest

Royal Gossip: Camilla Parker Bowles Allegedly Made Kate Middleton Cry Twice In The Past Month

The Tragic Thing Prince William Told Princess Diana Before She Died

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Allegedly Can’t Make Friends In California After Ending Their Royal Friendships, Gossip Says

Royal Twins Kate Middleton, Princess Mary Show Off Enviable Coats

Truth Behind Meghan Markle’s Changing Engagement Ring