Kate Middleton Ready To Announce Baby #4, Reports Say She Might Be Announcing It Soon

It’s always a big deal whenever the British royal family is about to welcome a new little bundle of joy. When it comes to Kate Middleton, there has been rumor on top of rumor claiming she is pregnant with her and Prince William’s fourth baby. We take a look to see if there is any truth to these claims.

Report: Prince William, Kate Middleton Welcoming Baby No. 4

In September, OK! reported earlier that Prince William and Kate Middleton were trying for a baby girl! However, according to this report, it seems that the baby is giving Middleton a bit of anxiety, because of health issues. This is no surprise as it’s been reported that The Duchess suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe vomiting, during all three pregnancies. For more details on the state of Middleton’s health, click here.

Prince William, Kate Middleton Have Baby No. 4 On The Way?

OK! reported again that Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiding the major news. An inside source dishes that Kate Middleton has been pregnant with a baby girl for three months, and already shared the news to their children!

This news also delves into why Middleton has been losing so much weight, morning sickness, of course. Click here to read more about her and Prince William’s feelings on the anticipated baby, as well as the trustworthiness of the report, since OK! has a reputation of being debunked on this rumor by us.

Kate Middleton Announcing Fourth Baby In Time For Trooping The Colour?

OK! magazine isn’t the only publication reporting on this. Back in April of this year, New Idea claimed that Middleton had finally convinced Prince William to have another baby. Allegedly, the couple even planned on announcing the upcoming arrival around the time of Trooping the Colour and Queen Elizabeth’s birthday early this month. “Kate thinks it would be a fitting tribute to Her Majesty to announce her fourth child at a time when the nation will hopefully already be celebrating after a rotten 18 months,” the insider claims.

Although this seems like a wonderful and festive idea, this rumor seems to be faulty due to some issues, like timeliness, that we delve into, read more about it here.