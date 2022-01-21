Kate Middleton Allegedly Reliving Her ‘Worst Nightmare’ After Prince William Cheating Allegations Resurface, Royal Gossip Says

Kate Middleton just turned 40, but one report says she’s miserable because of her husband’s indiscretions. Is Prince Wiliam caught in an affair? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘William’s Affair Scandal’

According to In Touch, March 2019 was a dark time for Middleton and William. Rumors ran rampant about William having an affair with Middleton’s friend and neighbor Rose Hanbury. The royal family used its power to shut the story down, but an insider says the scandal is “an open secret.”

Years later, the affair has reared its ugly head at the worst time. Middleton’s highly anticipated 40th birthday was ruined because Twitter suddenly began discussing the affair once more. An insider says the news has “brought back so many horrible memories for her,” and now she’s humiliated once more. Worse yet, Hanbury married the Marquess of Cholmondeley. She’s always going to be in royal circles.

A source says, “Kate had a huge war with Meghan Markle, but at least she went away. Rose is here to stay. But Kate knows she has to keep calm and carry on.” Making matters worse is Prince Harry’s impending memoir, which has William nervous.

How Are The Sussexes Involved?

Tabloids love attacking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, so they’re often brought up from out of nowhere just for a quick jab. This story, which should really focus on Middleton and Hanbury, still finds time to frame Markle and Harry as antagonists to the royal family. It’s deeply unnecessary and says a lot about In Touch’s intentions.

Affair rumors do exist, but this is ancient history. Middleton and William are clearly not losing sleep, for Hanbury is still a close family friend. The Sun, which had a hand in this rumor originally, recently said Hanbury was a playmate of Prince George. Before COVID-19, she was regularly around William and Middleton at church and social functions.

Gossip Cop cannot claim to know the real intimate details about what may or may not have happened between Hanbury and William, but there’s no reason for Middleton to still be losing sleep over someone she still considers a friend. Middleton and William just made their first outing of 2021, so they’re doing fine. In Touch is just dredging old rumors to create a scandal that doesn’t currently exist.

Other Royal Rumors

This tabloid doesn’t know anything about Middleton’s personal life. In 2019, it promised a fourth pregnancy, and a year later, it claimed she was having twins in 2021. None of these babies ever arrived. It also called William a sad alcoholic, so its bad royal reputation is completely earned.

