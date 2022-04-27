Kate Middleton, Prince William Allegedly Fighting Over How To Raise Prince George, Royal Gossip Claims

Are Kate Middleton and Prince William in a disagreement over how they plan to parent Prince George as he gets older? One tabloid claims the duke and duchess are at a stand still. Here’s what we know.

William And Kate In ‘Boarding School Battle’?

This week, Life & Style reports Prince William and Kate Middleton are at odds over a British royal tradition: boarding school. Since Prince George is now 8—the very same age William was when he enrolled at an all-boys boarding school—Middleton is apparently getting cold feet about sending him off. William, a source says, believes that it’s a great experience for a young boy if you give it a chance. “It took a while to adjust, but once he did, William love it,” the insider dishes.

But Middleton is more hesitant. “Kate can’t fathom what it’ll be like coming home after a busy day and not being able to see George’s face. The very thought brings her to tears,” the tipster confides. “Their goal is to modernize the monarchy, not follow old, stuffy traditions. But William is still demanding that George go to boarding school, just like he did.”

Is Prince George Boarding School Bound?

We aren’t immediately buying into this tabloid’s story for a few key reasons. First of all, we struggle to see how this “insider” would have access to such personal information. According to the story, Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t even settled on the matter, so we seriously doubt their letting any info slip to the tabloids. But putting aside the sheer unlikelihood of this tale, we’re left wondering: Why now?

The matter of whether or not George would attend boarding school was heavily discussed last July after the little prince turned 8. A source that claimed to be close to the Cambridges told Us Weekly at the time that the duke and duchess were waiting until George was older to make the call so that he himself could help decide. “They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it’s right,” said the source.

So again, that leaves us to wonder, why now? Surely, this was a topic for discussion at the start of the most recent term since that’s the true age that William left for boarding school himself. The outlet fails to note that—if we’re talking about the upcoming school year—George will actually be 9. So, if William was hellbent on having George follow in his footsteps, he would likely already be attending boarding school. But since he isn’t, this tabloid’s story really doesn’t sit right with us.

The Magazine On William And Kate Middleton

Then there’s the matter of Life & Style’s past reporting on the Cambridges. Just last year, the outlet published an offensive story accusing Kate Middleton of having an eating disorder. Then the magazine reported William and Middleton were being fast-tracked to the throne after Prince Charles’ most recent scandal. And more recently, the publication bizarrely predicted that Middleton was pregnant with twins. Clearly, we shouldn’t take Life & Style’s word anywhere the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are concerned.

