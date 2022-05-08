Kate Middleton Allegedly Texting Prince Harry Behind William’s Back, Royal Gossip Says

Has Kate Middleton secretly been staying in touch with Prince Harry? One tabloid claims Middleton has done her best to mend bridges for her brother-in-law. Here’s what we know.

Kate Can ‘Barely Recognize Harry Anymore’?

This week, New Idea mourns Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s old friendship. The outlet’s insider reminisces about how close Middleton and Harry once were before revealing that the duchess has kept “a discreet line of communication open” for Harry. “Kate still sends birthday messages and gifts for Harry and the kids, and she’ll text him occasionally to check in,” the tipster confesses. “It’s all rather formal now and there’s no sign of their easy banter … Kate’s told friends she feels like she barely recognizes him anymore.”

The publication then suggests that the tides are changing between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, and Harry may be trying to secure some kind of “commuter arrangement” in order to live in California and still work for the monarchy. But if they do hammer out that kind of deal, sources say Harry will need Middleton’s help smoothing things over for the rest of the family.

“Kate feels her job will be to help both men work around their regimented pride and ego,” the tipster explains. “And besides, if all the recent UK media speculation that Harry and Meghan [Markle] ‘won’t last’ proves to be true, Kate knows he’s going to need a shoulder to cry on one day.”

Are Kate Middleton And Prince Harry In Touch?

This report is all over the place. First off, the insider claims Kate Middleton is talking to Harry “discreetly” seemingly implying that not even Prince William knows about their interactions—while also describing the messages in a way that suggests they’ve actually read them. Then the tabloid off-handedly says that Middleton “barely recognizes” Harry anymore, before pivoting once again to say she’s helping him re-enter the royal fold. And finally, the tipster mentions that Harry and Markle may or may not get a divorce.

But while it’s nice to think about Harry and Middleton maintaining a friendly relationship, we just have no evidence to support this story. First of all, if Middleton’s messages to Harry have been so discreet that not even her husband knows she’s sending them, how in the world would this tabloid know about them? The answer is that it wouldn’t. So, we aren’t saying that they aren’t in contact, but we also feel comfortable disregarding this tipster’s testimony.

And after that, the rest of the article is sheer speculation. Maybe Harry will start taking on royal duties again, maybe he won’t. There is always that possibility, especially given the queen’s health. But it’s obvious that the magazine concocted this story without any kind of substantial evidence to support it, so we have absolutely no reason to take it seriously.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry

Of course, we know better than to take New Idea at its word anywhere the Duke of Sussex is concerned. Just a few months back, the outlet reported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejected Prince William’s olive branch. Then the magazine claimed Harry got a “Botox makeover” to keep up with Hollywood standards. And more recently, the publication alleged Harry and William’s alleged feud was reignited over Camilla Parker Bowles. Obviously, New Idea isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Prince Harry—or any royal for that matter.

