Sketchy Insider Claims Kate Middleton Supposedly Begged Prince Harry To ‘Make Meghan Stop’

Is Kate Middleton trying to reconnect with Prince Harry? One tabloid claims the Duchess of Cambridge is begging her brother-in-law to get Meghan Markle to tone it down. Let’s dive into the claims.

Kate Middleton Taking Initiative?

This week, New Idea reports Kate Middleton is getting tired of dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing efforts to undermine the royal family. According to the report, Middleton was especially bothered by Harry’s recent announcement that his memoir would hit shelves in December.

“His marketing team will hinge it on Christmas, but it seems there could be an ulterior motive,” a snitch confides. “News of the book delay coming out the same week as the Cambridges’ Earthshot plans was a sign that Harry and Meghan aren’t happy about them stepping on what they perceive as ‘Sussex turf’.”

Apparently, Middleton is actually reaching out to her brother-in-law to stop striking such low-blows. “Everyone knows Kate got on so well with Harry before Meghan came along,” an insider explains. “She knows things are raw between the brothers right now, so she’s happy to be the go-between. Kate wants to call for an end to all the drama.”

Kate Middleton Acting As ‘Go-Between’?

To start off, we want to ask one important question: Who in the world is intercepting communications between Prince Harry and Kate Middleton? Surely, no average staffer or palace tourist would be able to get their hands on this kind of information. So, are we to believe high-ranking royals are bending the ears of this outlet? We aren’t that gullible. It’s clear to us that this alleged “insider” is a fictional character.

Furthermore, we just aren’t buying this notion that Middleton is upset by the timing of Harry’s memoir release. The royals know that publishers are the ones that control the publicity surrounding their books. We doubt Harry intended to jeopardize the success of his brother’s work—there’s just no reason for us to jump to this severe conclusion.

Moreover, it’s absolutely ridiculous to suggest Harry or Markle thinks of environmentalism as “Sussex turf.” It’s way too broad an issue. There are decades of environmental activism that predate the Sussexes, and the issue only garners more activists every single year. So, when the magazine claimed the Sussexes were at all territorial over the extremely broad issue, we were certain this article wasn’t published in good faith.

More Sussex Drama From The Outlet

Besides, we know better than to trust anything New Idea writes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Kate Middleton was secretly texting Prince Harry behind her husband’s back. Then the magazine reported Harry planned to return to England. Then the publication even accused Markle of betraying the royals by sitting down for another tell-all interview. So, no, we are instantly distrustful of anything New Idea writes about the royal couple.

