Kate Middleton Rumor: Allegedly Preparing To ‘Stand And Fight’ After Prince Harry Blindsided Her With Betrayal

Has Kate Middleton finally lost all hope for reconciling with Prince Harry? One tabloid claims the duchess is finally taking sides, and she’s not backing down. Here’s what we know about Harry and Middleton’s falling out.

Kate Middleton ‘Blindsided’ By Prince Harry’s Latest Blow?

The latest edition of Woman’s Day reports Prince Harry has finally gone too far in his war against the royals, and he’s lost Kate Middleton’s friendship because of it. While Middleton spent the last year trying to keep the peace between Harry and Prince William, the tabloid says that things are different now. Apparently, unnamed royal authorities recently instructed Kate Middleton to prepare for Harry’s next attack in the form of his highly anticipated memoir.

“Catherine and William have been assured that the palace will demand to see any content involving their family and will take whatever steps they can to stop anything problematic from being published, but they can only do so much,” an inside source spills. “William and Catherine are prepared for the worst.” And now Middleton is reeling with the idea that Harry could attack her in his new book.

Apparently, Harry and Middleton used to be “thick as thieves” before Meghan Markle came into the picture. “They had such a good brother-sister bond,” the tipster reveals. “I know Harry valued that immensely, as did Kate, so when things went pear-shaped she found it very unsettling. But she also trusted that he would never drag her into a public war. So being told she might have to prepare to feature in his tell-all was a real shock to Kate. She feels utterly betrayed.”

In fact, Middleton plans to stand her ground and defend her family. “Harry might have confused her passiveness over the years with being a pushover, which she is not, especially where her babies are concerned. She’s ready to push back on every single inkblot of Harry’s memoir that mentions her, if it should come to that,” the snitch confides. “Harry’s in for a shock and may well live to regret ever dragging Kate into his and Meghan’s war against the monarchy.”

Prince Harry To Attack Kate Middleton In Bombshell Memoir?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, what changed between last summer when Harry announced his memoir and now? Neither Harry nor his publishing house has released any more details about the book. So, why is the palace suddenly in a panic? And Harry certainly hasn’t given any indication that he’ll be attacking anyone in the memoir, let alone his sister-in-law.

Harry’s publisher, Random House, gave a brief overview of the subjects the book will touch on. “Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” Random House wrote.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

From what we can tell, Harry’s memoir is going to be a deeply personal account of the experiences that have shaped him. Now, it wouldn’t be a very effective memoir if he just spent the majority of it bashing his relatives. So, knowing what we do about Harry’s book, we doubt any of his royal relatives have any reason to worry.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry

Notably, Woman’s Day has developed a reputation for less than reliable reporting when it comes to Prince Harry. Not long ago, the outlet reported Harry was being pressured to back out of his Netflix deal after the service’s offensive portrayal of Princess Diana. Then the tabloid claimed Harry was begging Prince William and Kate Middleton to help him stop Meghan Markle. And more recently, the publication alleged Harry was ignoring his father’s attempts to make amends. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t trustworthy anywhere the Duke of Sussex is concerned.

