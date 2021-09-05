Kate Middleton Pregnant With Twins, Taking Time Off From Royal Duties?

Is Kate Middleton still expecting twins? Late last year, one magazine insisted Middleton was blessed with a “double baby joy.” We’re checking back in on the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton Steps Back From Royal Duties?

About nine months ago, one magazine reported Kate Middleton and Prince William shared some exciting news. A source informed the outlet that after “trying… [without] having any luck,” Prince William and Middleton “announced to the family that they’re having twins.” But carrying one baby is no easy task, let alone carrying two. So, Middleton was planning to “take a step back from her royal duties for the remainder of her pregnancy.”

The insider went on, explaining that Middleton “takes motherhood very seriously.” And while raising two more children “would be daunting for anyone,” the source insisted the Cambridges “don’t buckle under pressure and they’re always up for a challenge.” On a final note, the insider added that the “baby news is perfect timing” since it came on the cusp of the couple’s ten-year wedding anniversary.

Kate Middleton To Give Birth In 2021?

This report is from nine months ago, so where are the Cambridge twins? The truth is Middleton wasn’t pregnant then, and it’s unlikely that she’s pregnant now. Despite the magazine’s detailed story, it didn’t provide a shred of evidence for its claims. Middleton didn’t give birth, and she certainly didn’t step back from her royal duties. She and William even went on a royal tour of Scotland earlier this year.

But even more shameful than lying about Middleton’s pregnancy was how the tabloid used the news of Meghan Markle’s recent miscarriage. Markle announced shortly before this story was published that she tragically suffered a miscarriage, but the magazine used Markle’s vulnerability against her. In the piece, Markle and Middleton were pitted against each other, making it seem like Middleton was rubbing her pregnancy in Markle’s face. It’s obvious the magazine just wanted to unleash another attack on Markle and had no problem lying in order to do so.

The Tabloid On Kate Middleton

It’s obvious In Touch can’t get its stories straight when it comes to Middleton. Last year the tabloid tried to claim Middleton was violating lockdown laws to spend Christmas with the queen. Earlier this year the outlet reported Middleton was worried sick about Prince William’s drinking. Then the tabloid claimed people were fearing for the duchess’s health after she suffered a massive weight loss. Obviously, the tabloid isn’t in touch with the Duchess of Cambridge at all.